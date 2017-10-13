News By Tag
Tucson Musicians Museum To Present "50 Years Of Music" Photo Exhibit By Don Aters
Exhibit To Include Rare And Previously Unpublished Images Of Some Of Music's Biggest Icons From The 1960s To Today
Music Historian and Photojournalist Don Aters has spent his adult life documenting contemporary Music history. After becoming friends with iconic concert promoter and band manager Chet Helms, Aters became an insider of the vibrant and volatile '60s music scene, enjoying a rare vantage point into the public and private lives of many legendary musicians. Because Aters was accepted as a friend by so many of the key artists of the time, he and his camera were always welcome backstage and beyond, with many of his images going far beyond the standard view from the front row.
The timing of Aters emergence as an artist could not have been any better. The beginning of his career coincided with the explosion of the rock and roll era and the rise of the counterculture movement; from legendary venues like the Fillmore East and West to equally legendary events like Monterey Pop and Woodstock, Aters was there documenting it all.
He continued to work in the ensuing decades, and by the new millennium he had amassed a truly incredible collection that captured both historic careers and historic moments in music. At the turn of the new century, he could be seen capturing rising stars at new festivals such as Bonnaroo and Bumbershoot. And at the anniversary of events like Monterey Pop, he was there to celebrate.
Today, Aters continues to travel the country by choice and request, shooting all forms of live music, writing concert reviews, and exhibiting select images from his vast body of work.
His wcj newest exhibit, "50 Years of Music," begins on November 17, 2017, at the North Exhibit Hall of the Tucson Musicians Museum. This exhibit, which includes previously unpublished inages of Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Rolling Stones, Beatles, Grateful Dead, Bob Dylan, Linda Ronstadt, Tom Petty, and many more, is scheduled to travel across the US in 2018 and 2019, and will include stops in Los Angeles, New York and Chicago.
The opening weekend of the exhibit, Friday and Saturday, November 17 and 18, will also feature a Meet and Greet opportunity with the artist, including a Q&A session, and Live music in the North Exhibit Hall. Headlining the Friday night concert will be former Grateful Dead member and Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame artist Tom "TC" Constanten.
(For complete schedule details please visit the advance ticketing link https://50yearsofmusic.bpt.me/
The weekend will conclude with the installation of a permanent collection at the Museum with new images to be rotated in three times per year.
For More Information on this event, please visit the following links for the Tucson Musician's Museum.
tucsonmusiciansmuseum.org/
facebook.com/
info@tucsonmusiciansmuseum.org
Ed Dunin-Wasowicz
