October 2017
Join America Green Solar for our Second Saturday Solar Brunch

America Green Solar is excited to hold the Second Saturday Solar Brunch. Join us for music, mimosas, food, and a promised good time all while learning about the benefits of going solar.
 
NEW YORK - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- America Green Solar is excited to hold the Second Saturday Solar Brunch this Saturday, October 14 from 11 AM to 2 PM. Join us for music, mimosas, food, and a promised good time all while learning about the benefits of going solar. The AGS team is excited to help spread the conversation about what everyone can do to help combat climate change.

As the fastest growing solar company in the nation, America Green Solar is committed to educating the nation on the ways everyone can Go Green and help save the environment. The Second Saturday Solar Brunch is one of the many ways America wcj Green Solar achieves communicating the importance of renewable energy and saving the planet. Join the America Green team at 147 Front Street, Suite 713 in DUMBO, Brooklyn for a fun Sunday afternoon activity.

This will be an exciting event for all, learn how to Go Green and Save Green! To claim your free tickets, check out the link below and we're looking forward to seeing you!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-saturday-solar-brunch... (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/second-saturday-solar-brunch-tickets-38003334998?aff=efbeventtix)

Go Green, Save Green.

AmericaGreenSolar.com

Contact
America Green Solar
877-538-7278
info@americagreensolar.com
Source:
Email: info@americagreensolar.com
Tags: Solar Power, Solar Energy, Clean Energy
Industry: Energy
Location: New York City - New York - United States
Subject: Events
