One River School Expands with Four New Locations in NJ and NY
Colliers Retail Team Supporting Art School Concept in Regional Growth
This summer, Colliers' Nancy Erickson, Executive Managing Director and Kelly Bayer, Associate Director, , represented One River in leases at 112 S Central Avenue, in Hartsdale, N.Y. (3,300 square feet), 2081 Boston Post Road in Larchmont, N.Y. (3,100 square feet) and 284-292 Millburn Avenue in Millburn, N.J. (2,175 square feet). Earlier this year, One River opened a studio at 319 Franklin Turnpike in Allendale, N.J. (4,000 square feet); the Colliers team brokered that lease as well.
One River teaches studio and digital art to all ages, and it is designed to serve as a cornerstone for art in its communities. Classes are affordable and emphasize having fun and exploring what is artistically current and relevant within a project-based methodology. Like the Englewood and Allendale locations, the new spaces will feature integrated galleries presenting exhibitions from important emerging artists.
"We have taught over 4,000 unique students at our Englewood location over the past five years, generating positive educational outcomes and the foundation to scale our concept, and at a greater momentum with the Allendale location," noted Matt Ross, One River founder. "These new studios represent the next step in our journey. Based on the enthusiasm we are seeing from these communities, wcj we are well positioned for continued progress."
Erickson and Bayer, who have been involved with the One River brand since its inception, currently are seeking additional locations in the regional market and helping Ross develop a program for national expansion. One River also opened its first franchise location in Frisco, Texas, this spring.
"One River is an exciting concept, backed by experienced leadership that is well-equipped to support regional and national growth," Erickson noted. "As the founding CEO of School of Rock, Matt is a proven entrepreneur. He helped build that company into the world leader in music education for kids. School of Rock today operates almost 200 units in eight countries." Erickson began working with Ross as exclusive leasing representative for School of Rock in late 2008 and continues working with that agency today.
