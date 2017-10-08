 
October 2017





One River School Expands with Four New Locations in NJ and NY

Colliers Retail Team Supporting Art School Concept in Regional Growth
 
 
One River School of Art & Design
One River School of Art & Design
 
ENGLEWOOD, N.J. - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Four new New York/New Jersey locations mark continued progress in One River School of Art & Design's (http://oneriverschool.com/) mission to "Transform Art Education in America." Colliers International NJ LLC (http://www.colliers.com/en-us/newyorkcity) serves as exclusive real estate advisor to One River, which launched its successful pilot in Englewood, N.J., in 2012.

This summer, Colliers' Nancy Erickson, Executive Managing Director and Kelly Bayer, Associate Director, , represented One River in leases at 112 S Central Avenue, in Hartsdale, N.Y. (3,300 square feet), 2081 Boston Post Road in Larchmont, N.Y. (3,100 square feet) and 284-292 Millburn Avenue in Millburn, N.J. (2,175 square feet). Earlier this year, One River opened a studio at 319 Franklin Turnpike in Allendale, N.J. (4,000 square feet); the Colliers team brokered that lease as well.

One River teaches studio and digital art to all ages, and it is designed to serve as a cornerstone for art in its communities. Classes are affordable and emphasize having fun and exploring what is artistically current and relevant within a project-based methodology. Like the Englewood and Allendale locations, the new spaces will feature integrated galleries presenting exhibitions from important emerging artists.

"We have taught over 4,000 unique students at our Englewood location over the past five years, generating positive educational outcomes and the foundation to scale our concept, and at a greater momentum with the Allendale location," noted Matt Ross, One River founder. "These new studios represent the next step in our journey. Based on the enthusiasm we are seeing from these communities, wcj we are well positioned for continued progress."

Erickson and Bayer, who have been involved with the One River brand since its inception, currently are seeking additional locations in the regional market and helping Ross develop a program for national expansion. One River also opened its first franchise location in Frisco, Texas, this spring.

"One River is an exciting concept, backed by experienced leadership that is well-equipped to support regional and national growth," Erickson noted. "As the founding CEO of School of Rock, Matt is a proven entrepreneur. He helped build that company into the world leader in music education for kids. School of Rock today operates almost 200 units in eight countries." Erickson began working with Ross as exclusive leasing representative for School of Rock in late 2008 and continues working with that agency today.

-- End --

About Colliers International Group
Colliers International (http://www.colliers.com/) Group Inc. is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 16,000 skilled professionals operating in 66 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter (https://twitter.com/Colliers): @Colliers and LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/colliers-international). To see the latest news on Colliers International in New York, follow @Colliers_NYC and Twitter (https://twitter.com/colliers_nyc).

