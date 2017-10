Stories Framed Photography moves to larger studio in Elm Grove, Wis

Abbie Miller builds forward-thinking company with integrity, creativity, and razor-sharp focus.

Abbie Miller

Contact

Judi Murphy

Murphy Associates

***@marketingwithmurphy.com Judi MurphyMurphy Associates

End

-- Stories Framed Photography has moved to larger offices in Elm Grove, Wis. The studio is located in the Village Court, 890 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, WI 53122, and was previously located at 1248 N 117Street, Wauwatosa, Wis. 53226. The relocation is in response to the company's unprecedented growth and its ongoing commitment to meet its clients' needs.Stories Framed was launched in 2012 by Abbie Miller, regional photography artist and marketing expert. Stories Framed Photography offers a variety of photography, focusing on families, kids, tweens, high school students, and headshots.Miller said, "I couldn't think of a nicer spot to launch wcj my photography studio than downtown Elm Grove, Wis. I can't wait to see all the big ideas I have to utilize my new space."Miller continued, "While photography has taught me to capture the beauty of simplicity and the thrill of life, I am privileged on a daily basis to show ordinary people how extraordinary they truly are."Miller is a member of the Professional Photographers of America, Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce, Local First Milwaukee, and Wauwatosa Chamber of Commerce.For more information on the creative photography services provided by Stories Framed Photography LLC, contact Abbie Miller, 890 Elm Grove Road, Elm Grove, Wis. 53122, phone at 262-366-7980 or email to abbie@storiesframed.com