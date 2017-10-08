News By Tag
Electronics Development and Manufacturing Group to Hold Monthly Meeting on Oct. 26
Founded in July by CEO of Amtech Electrocircuits (http://www.amelectro.com/)
This month will be the group's second meeting wcj at Vectorform, which creates a platform designed to help organizations invent digital products and customer experiences.
This event will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and is free to join.
To register, go to https://www.meetup.com/
About Amtech Electrocircuits
Amtech Electrocircuits, a family business now in its second generation, provides electronics manufacturing services (Circuit Board Assembly). Amtech is able to help customers manage costs in a smart, sustainable and repeatable way, through software and hardware automation, locally so they do not have to go across our borders for this service. They also offer free defect testing, a service not available to smaller firms in the U.S. Learn more about www.amelectro.com.
