Electronics Development and Manufacturing Group to Hold Monthly Meeting on Oct. 26

-- The Electronics Development and Manufacturing (EDM) Group will be holding its monthly meeting on Oct. 26 at Vectorform, located at 123 W Fifth Street, Royal Oak, MI 48067.Founded in July by CEO of Amtech Electrocircuits (http://www.amelectro.com/)Jay Patel, the EDM group was created to allow people in the electronics industry to come together and learn from each other. It also allows them to discuss new advancements in electronics.This month will be the group's second meeting wcj at Vectorform, which creates a platform designed to help organizations invent digital products and customer experiences.This event will run from 6:30-8 p.m. and is free to join.To register, go to https://www.meetup.com/Electronics-Development-and-Manufacturing/events/244084216/Amtech Electrocircuits, a family business now in its second generation, provides electronics manufacturing services (Circuit Board Assembly). Amtech is able to help customers manage costs in a smart, sustainable and repeatable way, through software and hardware automation, locally so they do not have to go across our borders for this service. They also offer free defect testing, a service not available to smaller firms in the U.S. Learn more about www.amelectro.com