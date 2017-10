Michael Saunders & Company Agent Shirley Taradash Honored as Realtor Emeritus

Agent Shirley Taradash, Michael Saunders & Company

-- Agent Shirley Taradash of Michael Saunders & Company's Lakewood Ranch office has achieved Realtor® Emeritus designation, awarded by the National Association of Realtors, for 40 years of service in the industry. Taradash has been an agent with Michael Saunders & Company since 2002."The dedication and expertise of agents such as Shirley are some of the main reasons that our company remains successful year after year," said Michael Saunders & Company Founder & CEO Michael Saunders. "Shirley and her husband Sherwin are a top-producing team, and she is a tremendous asset to the Lakewood Ranch area and to the Sarasota region as a whole."Taradash began her real estate career in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1976. She worked for RE/MAX in Minneapolis, Minn., from 1981 until 2002, when she moved to Florida and began working for Michael Saunders & Company. She encouraged her husband to join her in the business in 1986, and the two have been partners ever since."Sherwin and I work very well together, and that is rare for husband and wife," said Taradash. wcj "Michael Saunders & Company has offered us an amazing environment in which to work, and I was impressed from the beginning with the reputation of Michael and her team. From technology and marketing to having a title company and mortgage branch, the complete support provided to agents is what keeps us there. It also means a lot to me that the company is local and plans to stay that way."In addition to being a Realtor® Emeritus, Shirley holds the designations of Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI). She and Sherwin received a Michael Saunders & Company Masters Award in 2014 and a Circle of Excellence Award in 2016. The couple also actively supports the MSC Foundation through yearly donations and grant recommendations."Shirley has been a joy to work with, and our customers adore her," said Pamela Ali, Managing Broker of Michael Saunders & Company's Lakewood Ranch office. "She is not only instrumental for our business, but she also actively gives back to the community. We are pleased that she is representing Michael Saunders & Company through this well-deserved honor."To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com