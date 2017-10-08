News By Tag
Michael Saunders & Company Agent Shirley Taradash Honored as Realtor Emeritus
"The dedication and expertise of agents such as Shirley are some of the main reasons that our company remains successful year after year," said Michael Saunders & Company Founder & CEO Michael Saunders. "Shirley and her husband Sherwin are a top-producing team, and she is a tremendous asset to the Lakewood Ranch area and to the Sarasota region as a whole."
Taradash began her real estate career in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1976. She worked for RE/MAX in Minneapolis, Minn., from 1981 until 2002, when she moved to Florida and began working for Michael Saunders & Company. She encouraged her husband to join her in the business in 1986, and the two have been partners ever since.
"Sherwin and I work very well together, and that is rare for husband and wife," said Taradash. wcj "Michael Saunders & Company has offered us an amazing environment in which to work, and I was impressed from the beginning with the reputation of Michael and her team. From technology and marketing to having a title company and mortgage branch, the complete support provided to agents is what keeps us there. It also means a lot to me that the company is local and plans to stay that way."
In addition to being a Realtor® Emeritus, Shirley holds the designations of Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) and Graduate, REALTOR® Institute (GRI). She and Sherwin received a Michael Saunders & Company Masters Award in 2014 and a Circle of Excellence Award in 2016. The couple also actively supports the MSC Foundation through yearly donations and grant recommendations.
"Shirley has been a joy to work with, and our customers adore her," said Pamela Ali, Managing Broker of Michael Saunders & Company's Lakewood Ranch office. "She is not only instrumental for our business, but she also actively gives back to the community. We are pleased that she is representing Michael Saunders & Company through this well-deserved honor."
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
