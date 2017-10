Ricky Rebel To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday October 18th, 2017

Ricky Rebel will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday October 18th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com

Ricky Rebel On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell

In 1997, recording artist Ricky G. burst on the music scene as the lead vocalist of the boy-band No Authority who later toured withamong others.) produced their first album, "Keep On", andsigned the band to his own MJJ Music custom-label at Sony. In 2000, they signed withMaverick label to release their namesake album. The album reached #18 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. Their signature hit, "Can I Get Your Number" peaked at #33 on the Billboard Top 40 chart while "I'm Telling You This" appeared on "The Rugrats in Paris" soundtrack. The band then embarked on tour with. Following the break-up of No Authority, Ricky became the lead vocalist of Harlow from 2004-2009 during which time he released "Unstoppable"(2005), mixed and engineered by Jay Baumgardner at NRG Studios and produced by Grammy-winning producer Randy Cantor (Ricky Martin).Ricky G. became Ricky Rebel and embarked on a solo career afterinvited him to co-star in their "NA NA NA" and "Sing" videos. In 2012, he won the Artist of the Year at the RAWards and released the "Manipulator"album featuring the hits "Geisha Dance", "Get It On", "You Need a Woman" and the title track. MTV's "Good Vibes" also featured music from the album. In 2013, "Geisha Dance" spent ten weeks on the Mediabase Chart, the chart that powers "On Air with Ryan Seacrest". Now, Ricky takes to the stage with The Rebel Mafia. Band members include Alyson Montez, a Grammy-winning violinist, drummer Robert Platz, guitarist Conrado Pesinato, synth player Tkeys, bass player Tak, and Full Dance troupe. with his new release, "The Blue Album" mixed by Claudio Cueni () with remixes for the "Star" single by world-renowned DJs Hector Fonseca (15 Billboard number-one hits for artists includingy,), Casey Alva (Billboard number-one hit for Erika Jayne) and Tommy Love. Hector Fonseca recently remixed "Boys & Sometimes Girls" (Records) along with Billboard Charting DJ's SaberZ and Sven Kirchhof. "Boys & Sometimes Girls" reached #28 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. In addition, Ricky played with Grammy-winners, andas well as selected West Coast tour dates withandand appearances at Matinee Las Vegas and Matinee San Diego. He is also a fashion contributor tosigned tothe world's first LGBTQ streaming platform, and sponsored byMakeup. In 2017, Ricky Rebel performed at the South By Southwest Festival ( SXSW ) in Austin Texas. Most recently, he perfomed wcj internationally at the, Cinemoi Fashion Charity Concert raising money for orphaned children. Then he headlined 'The Artist One Tour' an Anti Bully Concert Series that played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia along with co-headliners JAX (American Idol) and Youtube star Carl Chaze. Rebel's Revry Original Documentary 'Rebels Only' was nominated for best Music Documentary at the Out Web Fest Awards. Rebel's new single 'If You Were My Baby (Remixes)' will be released Sept 7th on Audio4Play Records and will feature remixes from world renowned DJ's including the "God Father of EDM" Tommie Sunshine.