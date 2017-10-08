News By Tag
Ricky Rebel To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday October 18th, 2017
Ricky Rebel will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday October 18th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
THEN: In 1997, recording artist Ricky G. burst on the music scene as the lead vocalist of the boy-band No Authority who later toured with 98 Degrees, Destiny's Child, Aaron Carter, Ashlee and Jessica Simpson among others. Rodney Jerkins (Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears) produced their first album, "Keep On", and Michael Jackson signed the band to his own MJJ Music custom-label at Sony. In 2000, they signed with Madonna's Maverick label to release their namesake album. The album reached #18 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart. Their signature hit, "Can I Get Your Number" peaked at #33 on the Billboard Top 40 chart while "I'm Telling You This" appeared on "The Rugrats in Paris" soundtrack. The band then embarked on tour with Britney Spears. Following the break-up of No Authority, Ricky became the lead vocalist of Harlow from 2004-2009 during which time he released "Unstoppable"
NOW: Ricky G. became Ricky Rebel and embarked on a solo career after My Chemical Romance invited him to co-star in their "NA NA NA" and "Sing" videos. In 2012, he won the Artist of the Year at the RAWards and released the "Manipulator"
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Ricky Rebel, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Ricky Rebel on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday October 18th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
