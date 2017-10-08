 
News By Tag
* Ricky Rebel
* Jimmy Star Show
* DrJimmyStar
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Ricky Rebel To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday October 18th, 2017

Ricky Rebel will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday October 18th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
 
 
Ricky Rebel On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Ricky Rebel On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Ricky Rebel
* Jimmy Star Show
* DrJimmyStar

Industry:
* Entertainment

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Ricky Rebel will be a featured guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live radio/tv show hosted by King of Cool Jimmy Star along with Cool Man About Town Ron Russell to discuss his music, his career and the entertainment industries at large. The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell is tv/radio's coolest hit show, featuring the coolest in music, entertainment, fashion and pop culture, all from a fun industry insider perspective in a completely live, unedited fast-paced two-hour conversational format.

THEN: In 1997, recording artist Ricky G. burst on the music scene as the lead vocalist of the boy-band No Authority who later toured with 98 Degrees, Destiny's Child, Aaron Carter, Ashlee and Jessica Simpson among others.  Rodney Jerkins (Whitney Houston, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears) produced their first album, "Keep On", and Michael Jackson signed the band to his own MJJ Music custom-label at Sony.  In 2000, they signed with Madonna's Maverick label to release their namesake album.  The album reached #18 on the Billboard Heatseekers Albums chart.  Their signature hit, "Can I Get Your Number" peaked at #33 on the Billboard Top 40 chart while "I'm Telling You This" appeared on "The Rugrats in Paris" soundtrack.  The band then embarked on tour with Britney Spears.  Following the break-up of No Authority, Ricky became the lead vocalist of Harlow from 2004-2009 during which time he released "Unstoppable" (2005), mixed and engineered by Jay Baumgardner at NRG Studios and produced by Grammy-winning producer Randy Cantor (Ricky Martin).

NOW: Ricky G. became Ricky Rebel and embarked on a solo career after My Chemical Romance invited him to co-star in their "NA NA NA" and "Sing" videos.  In 2012, he won the Artist of the Year at the RAWards and released the "Manipulator" album featuring the hits "Geisha Dance", "Get It On", "You Need a Woman" and the title track.  MTV's "Good Vibes" also featured music from the album.  In 2013, "Geisha Dance" spent ten weeks on the Mediabase Chart, the chart that powers "On Air with Ryan Seacrest". Now, Ricky takes to the stage with The Rebel Mafia. Band members include Alyson Montez, a Grammy-winning violinist, drummer Robert Platz, guitarist Conrado Pesinato, synth player Tkeys, bass player Tak, and Full Dance troupe. with his new release, "The Blue Album" mixed by Claudio Cueni (JLo) with remixes for the "Star" single by world-renowned DJs Hector Fonseca (15 Billboard number-one hits for artists including Beyonce, Katy Perry, Sia), Casey Alva (Billboard number-one hit for Erika Jayne) and Tommy Love. Hector Fonseca recently remixed "Boys & Sometimes Girls" (Audio4Play Records) along with Billboard Charting DJ's SaberZ and Sven Kirchhof. "Boys & Sometimes Girls" reached #28 on the Billboard Dance Club Songs chart. In addition, Ricky played with Grammy-winners Mya, Switchfoot, Toby Keith, Patti Labelle, and Colbie Caillat, The Psychedelic Furs, Kesha, as well as selected West Coast tour dates with O-Town and Blood On The Dance Floor and appearances at Matinee Las Vegas and Matinee San Diego. He is also a fashion contributor to Us Weekly, signed to Revry TV the world's first LGBTQ streaming platform, and sponsored by MustaeV Makeup. In 2017, Ricky Rebel performed at the South By Southwest Festival ( SXSW ) in Austin Texas. Most recently, he perfomed wcj internationally at the Cannes Film Festival, Cinemoi Fashion Charity Concert raising money for orphaned children. Then he headlined 'The Artist One Tour' an Anti Bully Concert Series that played at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia along with co-headliners JAX (American Idol) and Youtube star Carl Chaze. Rebel's Revry Original Documentary 'Rebels Only' was nominated for best Music Documentary at the Out Web Fest Awards. Rebel's new single 'If You Were My Baby (Remixes)' will be released Sept 7th on Audio4Play Records and will feature remixes from world renowned DJ's including the "God Father of EDM" Tommie Sunshine.

The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Ricky Rebel, and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join King of Cool Jimmy Star, and Cool Man about Town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!

To hear/see Ricky Rebel  on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to W4CY Radio on Wednesday October 18th, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET and 12-2 pm PT online at www.w4cy.com  from anywhere in the world!

Follow the Jimmy Star Show on Twitter @jimmystarshow

Follow Ricky Rebel on Twitter @RickyRebelRocks

The Jimmy Star Show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com

The official site for W4CY Radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com

The Jimmy Star is syndicated and can be heard on the following radio stations:

http://www.W4CY.com in Wellington, Florida

http://www.HamiltonRadio.net in Trenton, New Jersey

http://www.K4HD.com Los Angeles, CA

http://www.iheart.com/show/The-Jimmy-Star-Show/

http://www.audioboom.com/jimmystarshow

http://www.soundcloud.com/jimmystarshow

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-jimmy-star-show/id532912477?mt=2

https://www.jimmystarshow.podomatic.com

https://www.spreaker.com/show/the_jimmy_star_show

https://plus.google.com/105717043487953174915/posts

http://www.stitcher.com/podcast/jimmy-star-show/spookshowtv-the-jimmy-star-show

Contact
The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
jimmystar@jimmystarshow.com
End
Source:The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell
Email:***@jimmystarshow.com Email Verified
Tags:Ricky Rebel, Jimmy Star Show, DrJimmyStar
Industry:Entertainment
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
World Star PR News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share