 
News By Tag
* Baseball
* Travel
* IBCC
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Millburn
  New Jersey
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
141312111098

Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Offers Fundraising for Travel Baseball Teams

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Baseball
Travel
IBCC

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Millburn - New Jersey - US

Subject:
Events

MILLBURN, N.J. - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- The Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic is back and better than ever! The Crowne Plaza Princeton will host the 2018 clinic, now in its 3rd year. From January 11 to 13, 2018 the 3-day event will feature presentations by the nation's top college baseball coaches from University of Pittsburgh, Duke University, University of Missouri, and many more. Industry experts from Baseball America have called our coaches "some of the brightest minds in the game today," as we feature 15 renowned coaches presenting over 60 powerful and insightful discussions covering in-game coaching, pitching, hitting, fielding, speed, arm care, functional strength, and mental edge.

For travel baseball teams looking for effective fundraising ideas, partnering with Inside Baseball will help you meet your fundraising goals for the season. We are also offering access to our Vimeo page, which features unrivaled educational training videos from our past clinics. Your baseball team will have access to our exclusive videos at a deep discount! As part of our fundraising initiative, teams will have the opportunity to receive our entire 2017 video playlist for $429, making the final total $329. That's a $100 discount! In addition, Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic will donate 25% of all sales wcj to each school's travel baseball team. While these videos provide an excellent tool for raising money, they hold valuable baseball insight from expert nationally ranked coaches teaching "Your Hitting Approach and the Absolutes of Hitting", "How to Run a Competitive Practice" and "Mental Conditioning for Baseball".

Registration is now open to travel coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as all students. Ask about our special Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.

Sign up today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/events/2018-in.... For more information, call (973) 921.0400
End
Source:
Email:***@insidebaseballclinic.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 13, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share