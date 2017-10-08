News By Tag
Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic Offers Fundraising for Travel Baseball Teams
For travel baseball teams looking for effective fundraising ideas, partnering with Inside Baseball will help you meet your fundraising goals for the season. We are also offering access to our Vimeo page, which features unrivaled educational training videos from our past clinics. Your baseball team will have access to our exclusive videos at a deep discount! As part of our fundraising initiative, teams will have the opportunity to receive our entire 2017 video playlist for $429, making the final total $329. That's a $100 discount! In addition, Inside Baseball Coaches Clinic will donate 25% of all sales wcj to each school's travel baseball team. While these videos provide an excellent tool for raising money, they hold valuable baseball insight from expert nationally ranked coaches teaching "Your Hitting Approach and the Absolutes of Hitting", "How to Run a Competitive Practice" and "Mental Conditioning for Baseball".
Registration is now open to travel coaches, assistant coaches, baseball players, as well as all students. Ask about our special Exhibitor and Sponsorship opportunities.
Sign up today to learn firsthand baseball insights: http://www.insidebaseballcoachesclinic.com/
