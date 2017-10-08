SOR Inc. to return to Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC) November

The SOR Controls Group family of brands will be presented at one of the world's most influential events for the oil and gas industry, ADIPEC, in the U.S. Pavilion stand # 8350, Hall 8.

-- Situated at a cross roads of East meets West, ADIPEC is the largest oil and gas exhibition and conference in Asia, Africa, Europe, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region. The event attracts 100,000+ trade professionals from across the world, and hosts more than 2,000 exhibiting companies from 135 countries.SOR Inc. will be exhibiting SENSOR Sampling Systems, closed loop sampling systems that are an important part of process optimization and safety. SENSOR Sampling Systems provide a representative sample that is safe to both the operator and the environment. Our systems are designed to meet Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) Maximum Achievable Control Technology (MACT) and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC) emission standards. Since no two sampling requirements are exactly alike, each of our products is engineered to order.Other products being shown in booth 8350 are SOR pressure switches and transmitters, temperature switches, temperature sensors and level switches and transmitters.SOR will also display the 1400 Series Control Valves (dump valves) and 1600 Series Liquid Level Controllers. SOR Control Valves and Level Controllers are designed to control the liquid level within a vessel typically in the upstream and midstream oil wcj and gas market segment.And finally, the 1100 Series Magnetic Level Controller with the new patented vista™ indicator will be shown in our booth.The vista indicator is a unique innovation that provides the easiest, most reliable viewing of any indicator available. By using a curved polycarbonate lens with flattened ridges on the inside, the light enters through the front of the glass and reflects off the colored flippers. As the light is leaving the flipper assembly, the light is redirected in all directions by the patented lens to allow for a 200° viewing angle, the largest in the industry and a forward viewing distance of 250 feet (76 meters) or more.SOR Controls Group, Ltd. (SCG) is a global leader in the design and manufacture of measurement and control devices under the brands of SOR Inc., Smart Sensors Incorporated (SSi), SETEX Products and SENSORSampling Systems and Data Monitoring Systems. SOR Controls Group actively serves all sectors of the process industry with particular strengths in the oil & gas, petrochemical, chemical and power segments. SCG also maintains an engineering and design team capable of providing engineered-to-order systems and products when required.With headquarters in Lenexa, KS and regional offices in Houston (TX), Beijing, and Dubai, SCG supports a network of sales and service personnel capable of addressing customer requirements in any geographic market around the world.