-- Jefferson's Ferry's recent Monte Carlo Night Fundraising Gala was the most successful in its 14 year history. The gala, which benefits the Jefferson's Ferry Foundation's Resident Assistance Fund, made a net profit of close to $78,000 from ticket sales and raffles. The Resident Assistance Fund plays a critical role at Jefferson's Ferry by covering the monthly fees of residents who have outlived their assets or experience an unanticipated financial need through no fault of their own. Monte Carlo Night, the Foundation's largest fundraising event, hosted a record 262 guests this year."The Resident Assistance Fund was established to protect the peace of mind and privacy of residents who have experienced a shortfall of income by adding an extra layer of financial security," said Robert E. Caulfield, President and CEO of Jefferson's Ferry. "Every year we see a greater need and the Jefferson's Ferry community has really rallied around this important fundraiser. The tremendous generosity and enthusiasm of so many supporters--our residents, families, friends and staff--is very gratifying. Everyone has a great night out while helping out their neighbors."Helping seniors is something that has always come naturally to Jamie and Maria Lavin, who were presented with Jefferson's Ferry's Humanitarian of the Year Award. The Lavins, who own and operate the Hauppauge office of Home Instead Senior Care, are deeply committed and longtime sponsors of Day Haven's Caregiver Day of Renewal, which is hosted each year by Jefferson's Ferry. The Day of Renewal offers caretakers a program of relaxation, camaraderie and helpful information.Jefferson's Ferry is a not-for-profit Life Plan community for active adults age 62 and above, with cottages, apartments, assisted living, and a quality health care center all on one site. Located in South Setauket, a vibrant community along Long Island's north shore, Jefferson's Ferry is surrounded by various attractions, shopping, beaches, theaters, and a world-renowned university. Jefferson's Ferry offers exceptional living and amenities, including restaurants, fitness center, indoor pool, computer center, library, recreational areas, gardens, and gazebos. A mix of cultural excursions, civic activities, and a community of residents who participate in shaping Jefferson's Ferry's future ensures a spirited and engaged lifestyle.Jefferson's Ferry has been wcj recognized with Bethpage Best of Long Island Awards for three years running, as voted by Long Islanders, for Best Retirement Community and Best Assisted Living, and is the recipient of multiple Healthcare Hero Awards. Jefferson's Ferry has been regularly recognized by HIA-LI for Outstanding Achievement in Business.Jefferson's Ferry Life Plan Community recently hosted its most successful Monte Carlo Night fundraiser to date, raising close to $78,000 to support its Resident Assistant Fund, which provides aid to residents who experience a shortfall of funds. Pictured here at the gala event (l-r): Robert E. Caulfield, President and CEO of Jefferson's Ferry; Carol Fenter, Chair, Jefferson's Ferry Foundation; Valerie Cartright, Jefferson's Ferry Trustee and Brookhaven Town Councilwoman;Kara Hahn, Suffolk County Legislator; Jamie and Maria Lavin, recipients of the Jefferson's Ferry Humanitarian of the Year Award; and Kaylin Peterson, Director of Philanthropy, Jefferson's Ferry Foundation.