Great Kids Pirate's Cove Miniature Golf Day Set for October 22nd
Mark your calendar for October 22nd for a miniature golf fundraiser in Daytona Beach.
Great Kids Learning Center is a nonprofit organization that offers a free afterschool learning program to help at-risk children in four Volusia County schools. The organization facilitates a high-quality learning program and integrates leadership principles by nurturing the strengths, competencies and virtues of each student. Through collaboration with families and the community, Great Kids is committed to improve students' academics, leadership and civic responsibility.
The Great Kids Pirate's Cove Miniature Golf Day is a primary fundraising event for Great Kids. Businesses are encouraged to consider becoming a community partner in this valuable work. Sponsorships range from friend/individual donations to an event presenter sponsor. Sponsorship applications can be requested by contacting kmorelli@greatkidslearning.org.
Great Kids Learning Center's mission is to promote mind, body, and spirit for all children. They can be reached at 386-852-8256, kmorelli@greatkidslearning.org or PO Box 1781, Ormond Beach, FL 32175. Visit them online at http://www.greatkidsclub.org/
In 2016/2017 school year, 100% of students increased word knowledge through active exploration of word patterns and conventions. Eighty-nine percent of students increased effort and motivation for goal attainment. One hundred percent of students increased responsibility through progress monitoring of formative assessments. The organization provided over 7,852 hours of learning; 96 student scholarships valued at $115,000 were provided; 89 volunteers donated 2,797 hours (valued at $56,629); 2,200 miles transporting students from four Volusia County schools were donated; and over 200 Christmas gifts were delivered through a Holiday Outreach program.
A COPY OF THE OFFICIAL REGISTRATION AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION FOR GREAT KIDS EXPLORER CLUB, INC., A FLORIDA-BASED NONPROFIT CORPORATION (REGISTRATION NO. CH14943) MAY BE OBTAINED FROM THE DIVISION OF CONSUMER SERVICES BY CALLING TOLL-FREE 1-800-HELP-FLA WITHIN THE STATE. REGISTRATION DOES NOT IMPLY ENDORSEMENT, APPROVAL OR RECOMMENDATION BY THE STATE.
Contact
Katie Morelli
***@greatkidslearning.org
