News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
The Host Becomes The Star In An All New Episode
This week G Request Show Host takes centre stage and performs a powerful, socially relevant spoken word piece, so tune in.
Growing up in Tramore, County Waterford, and attending The Christian Brothers Secondary School, Chris always knew that he wanted to pursue a career in media. Following that dream, he moved to Dublin to study Public Relations and subsequently graduated with honours from Dun Laoghaire College.
Chris has a background as a motivational speaker and counsellor, empowering goal orientated individuals to achieve their full potential. A businessman and PR consultant, he is no stranger to facing challenges himself. Drawing from his experience, Chris can translate these skills, acquired over many years, into his passion for television production and utilise his skills as an interviewer and host.
This week, he will put all of those skills on display as he performs a powerful Spoken Word piece, covering wcj a wide variety of topics including; body image, love, cultural diversity, community, success, self-worth and much more.
You won't want to miss this one!
This week on the G Request Show, Tune into Ben Television Sky Channel 238 every Tuesday at 6.30 pm.
Try bentelevision.com if you can't get to Sky 238, watch live on your phone or computer through http://bentelevision.com/
About the G Request Show
Founded in 2005 when our Host, Chris Onos noticed the lack of social activities for the young people around his hometown of Tramore Co. Waterford and therefore set up the show as a music-based community programme. Since then, the show has grown from strength to strength, appearing in many different networks, including our current home on the Sky Platform, Channel 238. The show is now filmed in front of a live audience in Dublin city centre every week.
Contact
G request Entertainment
018196629
***@grequestshow.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse