MillBridge Wins N.C. Community of the Year

STARS Award is Granted by North Carolina Home Builders Association's (NCHBA)
 
 
WAXHAW, N.C. - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- MillBridge, a residential master planned community by Landeavor, received NCHBA's STARS Award for Community of the Year last night. Criteria considered included overall neighborhood design, unique design features, implementation and creativity of a marketing plan, effectiveness and continuity of marketing phases, overall quality of presentation and overall sales success. This accolade comes on the heels of the Home Builders Association of Greater Charlotte's major achievement in market excellence (MAME) Community of the Year award that Millbridge was presented in April 2017.

"This award is so meaningful to the MillBridge team as it is a testament to why so many are proud to call MillBridge home," states marketing manager, Kelley Archer. "At Millbridge, you buy more than a house; you gain a lifestyle of community engagement, lifelong learning, entertainment, and a full-time Lifestyle Director to help you arrange as many social activities as you can handle. This lifestyle combined with our lineup of all-star builders is a winning pair," adds Archer.

NCHBA, the voice of the North Carolina home building industry, is an association of building professionals and related industries working together to provide safe and affordable housing for the people of North Carolina. They protect the American Dream of home ownership through advocacy, education and professional business development. For more information about the NCHBA, please visit https://www.nchba.org/wp/.

To learn more about MillBridge and the community's amenities and lifestyle programs, visit www.millbridge-nc.com.

About MillBridge

MillBridge, developed by Landeavor, wcj is a 900-acre, master-planned community located in Waxhaw, NC. It features resort-style amenities, including a full coffee bar, three swimming pools, a lazy river, pocket parks, a movie theater, fitness center, event space and covered basketball court. MillBridge also boasts a full event calendar each month with activities from drive-through breakfast to taco Tuesday, as well as community events including Light Up MillBridge and the Fall Festival. Contact MillBridge at (704) 834-3190 for information on upcoming events and real estate or visit millbridge-nc.com.
