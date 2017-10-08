Houston welcomes Premesi, a new luxury wine collection

Al Rucker prepares to host a night of excellence with Houston's Elite

Premesi Launch Event

-- Comedian, Radio Host, philanthropist and entrepreneur, Al Rucker joined by Nicole Colman and Darrin Henson prepares to host Houston's elite socialites as well ascorporate partners for an evening of eloquence and excellence.In efforts to bring an upper echelon feel to Houston's wine community, Al is ready to introduce a luxury wine selection in which rivals some of the more popular brands. The Premesi Launch party is an exclusive, luxurious affair you don't want to miss.Attendees of the PREMESI Launch will enjoy wine tasting, astounding vibes, music and curated drinks and cuisine.Held at the historic Unwine on October 14, 207 beginning at 3:00PM, this extravagant once in a lifetime experience will introduce Premisi to the public.Al Rucker, a native Houstonian started his empire in the finance sector, brokering deals as a car salesman and then begin fixing mortgages and fleshing out good home-owning practices for potential buyers. In 2008 Rucker began establishing an position in Houston as one of the more prominent bail wcj bondsmen in the city. The company he founded, Midtown Bail Bonds is currently the largest bail bonds brand in the city of Houston. Since then, Al Rucker has turned himself into not only an entrepreneur but a mentor, philanthropist, host of a hit radio show,The Al Rucker on Amazing 102.5 and author with his debut book 'Knowledge Is Power'. Al developed his business portfolio and created a conglomerate that operates under Al Rucker Enterprises. Al Rucker Enterprises is a host of businesses including Dolce Ultra Lounge Bistro, Dolce Cigars & Art Gallery, Dolce Catering and Rucker Advertising, Al Rucker University, Al Rucker Productions, Midtown Bail bond and The Al Rucker Foundation dedicated to providing underprivileged African-American youth with scholarships to attend Historically Black Colleges Universities.The establishment of the Al Rucker Foundation is a milestone for the coined "King of Bonds" and set the tone for the development of another successful business venture with Premesi.PREMESI, a luxury Italian wine curated in 2015. Connoisseurs of Premesi have anunmatched appetite for excellence. It is centered and rooted in all that is you. Being superior is not just a state of mind, it is embedded in your bloodline; boasting of heirs and heiresses. A Premesi lifestyle is the standard, not an option. Drink out he royal cup, Drink Premesi.For more information, please visit