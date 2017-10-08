News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Open Access Journals | International Online Research | Clyto Access
We follow Open peer review which is appropriate for evaluating the quality, validity and relevance of scholarly research. We work to establish and maintain peer review integrity through each journal's peer review procedures, to assure the published article is recognized as the final, definitive and citable version of Scholarly Record. Our commitment is evidenced by the declaration of Peer Review Integrity, common to all our journals:
All published research articles in the journals undergo rigorous peer review, based wcj on initial editor screening, anonymous refereeing by independent expert referees, and consistent revision by article authors when required.
We strongly believe that removing barriers to research published online will greatly aid to the progress in scientific and technical disciplines.
For More Information http://oajournals.clytoaccess.com/
Contact
Rajashekar
08041474547
***@clytoaccess.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse