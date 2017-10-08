Open Access Journals | International Online Research | Clyto Access

 
SAN DIEGO, Wash. - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- Clyto Access is an emerging Open Access publisher that works under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License. This permits anyone to copy, distribute, transmit, and adapt the work, provided if it is the original work and the source is appropriately cited.

We follow Open peer review which is appropriate for evaluating the quality, validity and relevance of scholarly research. We work to establish and maintain peer review integrity through each journal's peer review procedures, to assure the published article is recognized as the final, definitive and citable version of Scholarly Record. Our commitment is evidenced by the declaration of Peer Review Integrity, common to all our journals:

All published research articles in the journals undergo rigorous peer review, based wcj on initial editor screening, anonymous refereeing by independent expert referees, and consistent revision by article authors when required.

We strongly believe that removing barriers to research published online will greatly aid to the progress in scientific and technical disciplines.

For More Information http://oajournals.clytoaccess.com/

