Craig Anderson & Helen Perkins

-- Warm Wales~Cymru Gynnes CEO, Craig Anderson and Partnerships Consultant, Helen Perkins are retiring at the end of the year. Craig has clocked up 7 years with the fuel poverty Community Interest Company and Helen 13 years, since the company inception in 2004.Warm Wales Board Chairman, Professor Phil Jones paid tribute to the contribution made by the two."Our work in helping reduce fuel poverty has now delivered over £50m of energy saving benefits to over 60,000 homes. Helen's work in delivering the Fuel Poor Gas Network Extension Scheme has been exemplary and the year-on-year benefits to vulnerable households through connections to gas has added up to over £4m of annual cost savings. Craig's leadership of the work on Warm Homes Arbed work and Solcer Deep Retrofit has established Warm Wales deserved national reputation as leading experts in project managing Retrofit."Board member, Steve Edwards, a Director with Wales & West Utilities commented."The Board were delighted to hear that Warm Wales has been awarded Energy Consultant of the Year for work under the Energy Efficiency & Healthy Homes 2017 Awards – a very fitting accolade for the dedication and hard work undertaken by staff and Craig and Helen in particular ". "The national award recognised the benefits of the powerful FRESH Vulnerability Mapping Tool and the deployment wcj of the Community Energy Champions programme to work with local agencies. The judges were particularly impressed with the way FRESH Vulnerability Maps strengthen the work of Local Authority housing services,helping them work hand-in-hand with health and social services.Professor Jones added. 'With the levels of fuel poverty still badly affecting the health of over 300,000 households in Wales the hunt is now on for replacement staff. The recruitment campaign will be seeking those with passion and determination to keep delivering these vital services."