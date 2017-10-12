Lansweeper Support for Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager to Help Customers Maximize SAM Value

The Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager (I-AM) allows Lansweeper to provide transparency in software consumption, move beyond license compliance and increase customer value.

-- Lansweeper, the company behind the namesake Network Management Software, today announced it is collaborating with Microsoft to help customers maximize the value of Software Asset Management (SAM), moving beyond license compliance and toward increased customer value. Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager (I-AM) enables Lansweeper partners and customers to more easily and transparently collect and securely share Inventory data and leverage Microsoft's centralized service to establish a licensing position. This helps make time-consuming, expensive and disruptive reviews a thing of the past and enables more time and focus on helping customers manage their IT infrastructure and derive meaningful insight from this process.I-AM, coupled with Lansweeper technology, will make it easier to understand a customer's IT inventory, store that data in a secure and customer-controlled manner and enable the seamless creation of an Effective License Position (ELP) – a trusted baseline for both parties. Through a special program with Lansweeper, Microsoft customers can use the resulting ELP via the Lansweeper wcj solution to manage their Microsoft license position on an ongoing basis. Doing so in a managed and transparent process using pre-agreed metrics will save customer resources, allow friction-free self-optimization, create more value driven relationships for Microsoft customers and empower informed strategic technology and cloud decisions.Patama Chantaruck, General Manager of Worldwide Software Asset Management & Compliance at Microsoft Corp., said "We believe SAM, when done right, is a strategic advantage for our customers. We stay committed to helping all organizations maximize value, minimize risk and achieve more with their IT investments. To enable this, we work with partners to simplify the way SAM engagements are conducted and ensure customers receive meaningful value from them. We are delighted with Lansweeper's support for Intelligent Asset Manager, and we look forward to bringing the powerful value of SAM to accelerate the digital transformation for our customers."