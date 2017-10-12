News By Tag
Lansweeper Support for Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager to Help Customers Maximize SAM Value
The Microsoft Intelligent Asset Manager (I-AM) allows Lansweeper to provide transparency in software consumption, move beyond license compliance and increase customer value.
I-AM, coupled with Lansweeper technology, will make it easier to understand a customer's IT inventory, store that data in a secure and customer-controlled manner and enable the seamless creation of an Effective License Position (ELP) – a trusted baseline for both parties. Through a special program with Lansweeper, Microsoft customers can use the resulting ELP via the Lansweeper wcj solution to manage their Microsoft license position on an ongoing basis. Doing so in a managed and transparent process using pre-agreed metrics will save customer resources, allow friction-free self-optimization, create more value driven relationships for Microsoft customers and empower informed strategic technology and cloud decisions.
"Lansweeper understands the critical role transparency and vendor involvement play in a healthy software supply chain", said Bart Maes, CEO. "Lansweeper provides an exhaustive inventory of your entire network environment, ensuring a solid first step in simplifying SAM". "We're extremely proud to work with Microsoft to help our mutual customers create more value-driven relationships, and maximize the value of Software Asset Management"
Patama Chantaruck, General Manager of Worldwide Software Asset Management & Compliance at Microsoft Corp., said "We believe SAM, when done right, is a strategic advantage for our customers. We stay committed to helping all organizations maximize value, minimize risk and achieve more with their IT investments. To enable this, we work with partners to simplify the way SAM engagements are conducted and ensure customers receive meaningful value from them. We are delighted with Lansweeper's support for Intelligent Asset Manager, and we look forward to bringing the powerful value of SAM to accelerate the digital transformation for our customers."
Lansweeper is a software solution used worldwide in organizations of all sizes to discover, analyze, control, and coordinate their entire IT environment.
https://www.lansweeper.com
