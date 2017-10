Operationally efficient Gentona hi-lo bath by Gainsborough to be showcased at NHS Lincolnshire event

The Gentona hi-lo bath will be showcased at the NHS Lincolnshire event

-- As the market leading specialist in baths for the long term and acute care sectors, we will be demonstrating our proven Gentona hi-lo bath at the NHS 'Moving and handling - Moving forward in children and adult care.' Exhibition.This exhibition will showcase excellence in safer moving and handling focusing on disabilities, transportation and facilitation. The event will include displays from specialist product suppliers and manufacturers, seminars and demonstrations of the latest equipment and techniques. All professional visitors will be able to enhance their knowledge regarding mobilisation of paediatric, bariatric, adults and older adult service users and willreceive a CPD certificate wcj of attendance.Senior product specialists from Gainsborough Specialist Bathing will be available to demonstrate the Gentona bath and explain why it is first choice for operational efficiency. With its hi-lo functionality and bather transfer seat the Gentona delivers safe accessible bathing whilst its pioneering design reduces utility consumption. Coupled with faster and more accurate filling, every fourth bathing cycle using the Gentona is in effective free. Advanced infection control is provided by integrated BioCote anti-microbial protection and the Gentona is renowned for dependable performance and durability.For more details visit: http://www.gainsboroughbaths.com/ news/details/ 54/operatio...