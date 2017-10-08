News By Tag
Operationally efficient Gentona hi-lo bath by Gainsborough to be showcased at NHS Lincolnshire event
17th October, 9am-5pm. Lady Eastwood Centre, Newark Showground, Lincoln Road, Winthorpe, Newark NG24 2NY – delivered by Lincolnshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust
This exhibition will showcase excellence in safer moving and handling focusing on disabilities, transportation and facilitation. The event will include displays from specialist product suppliers and manufacturers, seminars and demonstrations of the latest equipment and techniques. All professional visitors will be able to enhance their knowledge regarding mobilisation of paediatric, bariatric, adults and older adult service users and will
receive a CPD certificate of attendance.
Senior product specialists from Gainsborough Specialist Bathing will be available to demonstrate the Gentona bath and explain why it is first choice for operational efficiency. With its hi-lo functionality and bather transfer seat the Gentona delivers safe accessible bathing whilst its pioneering design reduces utility consumption. Coupled with faster and more accurate filling, every fourth bathing cycle using the Gentona is in effective free. Advanced infection control is provided by integrated BioCote anti-microbial protection and the Gentona is renowned for dependable performance and durability.
For more details visit: http://www.gainsboroughbaths.com/
