Germany Kent named grand marshal for NPHS Homecoming 2017

-- For the first time ever, North Panola High School named a Grand Marshal for the school's homecoming parade.Germany Kent, award-winning author, actress, producer, journalist, philanthropist and distinguished Mississippi native, led the 2017 North Panola High School parade as the Grand Marshal. Kent rode in a convertible at the front of the procession."I'm incredibly honored and humbled to be named the Grand Marshal for the homecoming parade. It means a great deal to me to be loved and supported by my hometown. I am a proud Mississippian and will continue to strive for excellence!" said Kent in a press statement.As far as the parade goers and current staff in the department knows, never has anyone served in the post during a parade. Until now.The organizers decided to honor Kent, a hometown success story, for her many achievements and the positive attention that she has brought to the school, community, and the state.The Mississippi native was recently honored with a Lifetime Achievement Proclamation from the State of Mississippi on July 25, commissioned by Mississippi's Lt. Governor Tate Reeves and Mississippi Senator Robert Jackson. wcj Kent was honored in her birthplace of Greenville earlier this year where the city's Mayor proclaimed June 20 'Germany Kent' Day.This is not the first time North Panola High School has recognized Kent, who is a former Miss North Panola. On May 24, Kent was honored at the high school Graduate Commencement Ceremony becoming the first-ever person to be inducted into the school's Hall of Fame.