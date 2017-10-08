News By Tag
UL Alumnus Launches Collegiate Academic Online App That Connects Students on Campus
UL Alumnus Launches Collegiate Academic Online App That Connects Students on Campus
Lafayette, Louisiana, October 13, 2017-Nicholas LeJeune, an alumnus of The University of Louisiana at Lafayette, has just unveiled a new app titled, "My Student Lounge", to the student body at his alma mater. This newly assembled virtual academic platform specifically caters to students attending The University of Louisiana at Lafayette who are seeking to network with colleagues. The app also provides users with information that will enable them to excel in their respective courses. Information ranging from which professors possess the highest class passage rates in a particular course to which campus locations offer the most affordable prices for required course materials is all included in My Student Lounge. Mr. LeJeune made his online application available on Apple and the Google Play Stores at the beginning of this semester and has aspirations to expand "My Student Lounge" to more colleges across Louisiana by the end of this semester or early next semester.
Nicholas LeJeune, CEO and Co-Founder of "My Student Lounge", issued a statement about what motivated him to engineer this student friendly application and what results he expects his upcoming project to produce. "While studying mechanical engineering at UL, I felt that it was very challenging to connect with my peers when I needed assistance or had questions. In my opinion, students need an updated and targeted platform that allows them to connect to discuss assignments. Given the technology that is at our fingerprints in 2017, I knew that could create this experience online. I created "My Student Lounge" so that students can experience the act of socializing and studying in the student lounge, but instead the experience is offered online. Students can store their class schedule and this app will connect them with other classmates so that they can reach out to them for assistance."
In addition, the creators of "My Student Lounge" have partnered alongside various businesses in the Lafayette community for the purpose of providing students with discounts on specific services. However, these exclusive discounts, are only applicable when students present a coupon that is built into the "My Student Lounge" app.
About My Student Lounge
Founded in 2017, My Student is the official "Online Student Lounge." Students can only create an account through the Lounge with a valid university email address. Once a student has confirmed that they have an approved university email address, they will be able to access the primary purpose of the application, connecting with thousands of other students on campus. For more information about this organization, visit http://mystudentlounge.info/
