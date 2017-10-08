 
La Colombe Ranked 7th Best Restaurant in the World in TripAdvisors Travelers' Choice Awards

 
 
La Colombe
La Colombe
CAPE TOWN, South Africa - Oct. 13, 2017 - PRLog -- TripAdvisor®, the world's largest travel site with more than 535 million reviews and opinions covering the world's largest selection of travel listings has announced the winners of its Travelers' Choice® awards for the best fine dining restaurants around the world.

Cape Town's La Colombe, with its contemporary cuisine incorporating local seasonal ingredients with French flair and subtle Asian influences, was ranked in 7th place in the Travelers' Choice Restaurants in the World, the only restaurant in Africa to be selected.

"La Colombe has consistently received world-wide acclaim and our passionate team is extremely proud to be recognised amongst the top restaurants in the world," enthused Chef Proprietor, Scot Kirton.

This year's awards recognized nearly 400 fine dining restaurants, including the Top 25 in the World, plus dedicated lists for Asia, Europe, India, Canada, Mexico, Australia, South America, South Pacific, the U.K. and the U.S. Award winners were determined using an algorithm that took into account the quantity and quality of reviews for restaurants around the world, gathered over a 12-month period.

Brooke Ferencsik, senior wcj director of communications for TripAdvisor comments, "Whether celebrating a special occasion or simply looking for a culinary discovery, travelers can rely on these Travelers' Choice restaurants to serve up delectable meals and unforgettable moments."

Visit www.lacolombe.co.za to learn more about La Colombe and its recently opened sister restaurant in Franschhoek, La Petite Colombe.

