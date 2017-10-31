News By Tag
Free Glow Dance Party at Jazzercise of Bellevue, WA (10/31/17)
This will be FUN! Just show up and wear white to really GLOW. FREE FOR EVERYONE, ages 16 and older! Give aways, team teaching and light refreshments.
All you need to do is show up and glow with us! This is NOT a Halloween themed event, it is the better alternative perhaps. This event is all about free fun with the community and good dance music with trained dance professionals.
Avoid the usual Halloween chaos and stay off the streets. Instead, attend a free dance workout which is a great alternative to costumes and sugar ttreats. There will be wcj three expertly trained dance instructors teaching a one hour dance class for ages 16 and older. No dance experience is necessary, and you do not need to rsvp, just show up. This event is just for YOU, in a safe, freindly and public venue.
Wear white and neon colors to really show your glow!
This event is at the city of Bellevue, WA's, North Bellevue Community Center, where Jazzercise classes are held on-going. With 5 classes weekly, there is always a party happening to help your week go by with a bounce to your step.
The on-going class schedule is: M/W 5:45pm-6:45pm, T/Th 4:30-5:30pm and Sat 8:00-8:55am. On-going passes are available online at: http://jcls.jazzercise.com/
Jazzercise of Bellevue, WA
