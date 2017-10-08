FCOP Attorney to Receive Ventura County Bar Association's Public Service Award

pastedImage

-- Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP (FCOP) attorney Joseph L. Strohman, Jr. has been named by the Ventura County Bar Association (VCBA) as this year's recipient of the Ben E. Nordman Public Service Award. The honor is in recognition of Strohman's 30-plus years' commitment of public service to the community. Strohman has also served as past president of the VCBA and a past multi-term member of its board of directors and on the Board of Trustees of Ventura County Legal Aid, Inc.The Ventura County Bar Association has annually presented the prestigious award since 1986 to recognize an attorney for his/her outstanding contributions to his/her community through public service. A selection committee of past winners and community leaders chooses the recipient based on his/her creativity, leadership, dedication and impact on the community. Strohman, an AV-rated attorney who has been with FCOP since 1983, will receive the award Nov. 17 at VCBA's annual Installation and Awards Dinner.In 1983, Strohman, who serves as chair of FCOP's real estate and land use practice group, joined what was then Case, Orr & Cunningham as its first associate. Over the course of his more than three and a half decades of practice, he has secured numerous favorable decisions and results in favor of his clients."Joe's dedication to the community, the bar and the legal profession is admirable," said Michael Velthoen, FCOP managing partner. "He gives tirelessly of his time and service to Ventura County through both his professional work and volunteering commitments. We are proud to call him a colleague and a friend."In addition to his work with the VCBA, Strohman has also volunteered with and advised Family to Family (a volunteer interdenominational organization that feeds the poor), the Rotary Club of Ventura-East (president 1997-98), the Rotary Club of Ventura-East Foundation (founding president and existing secretary), which provides scholarships to wcj local high school graduates, the Notre Dame Club of Ventura County (president 2009-11), and, for more than 25 years, as chair of the San Buenaventura Mission Christian Service Committee. For more than 30 years, Strohman has been the Race Director of the Law Day 5K which annually raises funds for the VCBA and its related nonprofit, Ventura County Legal Aid, Inc.Strohman earned his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law in 1982 and prior to joining FCOP, studied with the McGeorge School of Law's International Law Program in Salzburg, Austria, and with a barrister in London. He is also a graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he earned a bachelor's degree in business administration and finance.For over 35 years, FCOP has been providing quality solutions and personal attention to clients throughout California. Conveniently located in Westlake Village and Ventura, our two full-service offices offer expert counsel across 15 specialized practice groups. With commitment and pride, we also serve the community through pro bono services and by volunteering and sponsoring a variety of civic, professional and charitable organizations.