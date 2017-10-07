News By Tag
California Greenworks Inc. Awarded Grant to Create Unique Play Space
Dr Pepper Snapple Group, KaBOOM! and the City of Los Angeles Mayor's Office Award Grant to Create Unique Play Opportunities in Everyday Spaces. California Greenworks Inc. is one of 10 Let's Play Everywhere LA selected.
The design of the Western/Gage "Let's Play Everywhere" uses the concept of pollination to encourage play and exercise, while also educating visitors about the natural environment.
Pollination is a critical process for the fertilization of plant materials, specifically many found in food-base agriculture. Humans depend on the pollination process to produce some $40 billion worth of US food products annually. Recently there has been a decline in pollinator populations, especially in urban environments like Los Angeles.
The Western/Gage installation will encourage children to participate in physical activities that mimic the movements of pollinators and better understand the connection between their food, health and the natural environment.
A graphic hexagon pattern will be applied to the sidewalk using SportMaster Surfacing, a durable acrylic based paint used on sport courts and recreational facilities. The pattern represents hives constructed by nature's primary pollinators, bees
"All children deserve safe, fun and creative places to play where they can be inspired to dream," said California Greenworks Founder, Mike Meador. "With the support of Let's Play Everywhere LA, we will use the power of creativity to awaken the imaginations of community youth and promote healthy activity in our neighborhoods."
"We're thrilled with the creativity the grant winners have brought to these projects," said Vicki Draughn, vice president – corporate affairs for Dr Pepper Snapple. "A place to play can be so many more places than we ever imagined and we can't wait to see these ideas come to life.
Let's Play Everywhere LA helps to address the barriers to play. This is the first city-wide initiative to award out-of-the-box solutions to make play a way of life in everyday and unexpected places – on sidewalks, in vacant lots, at bus stops, in open streets and beyond – especially in communities where families struggle to make ends meet.
About California Greenworks, Inc.
California Greenworks Incorporated is a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization chartered to promote environmental protection urban watersheds, community revitalization and economic development throughout southern California urban communities. Our motto "Greening Communities one Neighborhood at a Time" reflects our efforts to help grow environmental outreach and educationa programs that improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods.
Through collaborative efforts with community groups and other non-profit organizations, California Greenworks establishes partnerships that are fundamental to effective development and successful implementation of locally-driven community programs and projects. For more information, please visit California Greenworks, Inc (http://californiagreenworks.org/
About Let's Play
Let's Play is an initiative by Dr Pepper Snapple Group to provide kids and families with the tools, places and inspiration to make active play a daily priority. wcj Through Let's Play, Dr Pepper Snapple partners with two non-profit organizations, KaBOOM! and Good Sports, to build and improve playgrounds in underserved communities and provide grants for sports equipment. In this way, Dr Pepper Snapple is doing our part to help eliminate the play deficit by making active play possible for more kids. Since its launch in 2011, Let's Play has provided more than 10 million children with more opportunities to play via safe, accessible playgrounds and sports equipment. For more information, please visit LetsPlay.com or Facebook.com/
About Dr Pepper Snapple Group
Dr Pepper Snapple Group is a leading producer of flavored beverages in North America and the Caribbean. Our success is fueled by more than 50 brands that are synonymous with refreshment, fun and flavor. We have seven of the top 10 non-cola soft drinks, and nine of our 10 leading brands are No. 1 or No. 2 in their flavor categories. In addition to our flagship Dr Pepper and Snapple brands, our portfolio includes 7UP, A&W, Bai, Canada Dry, Clamato, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, IBC, Mott's, Mr & Mrs T mixers, Peñafiel, Rose's, Schweppes, Squirt and Sunkist soda. To learn more about our iconic brands and Plano, Texas-based company, please visit DrPepperSnapple.com (http://www.drpeppersnapplegroup.com/)
About KaBOOM!
KaBOOM! is the national non-profit dedicated to giving all kids – particularly those growing up in poverty in America – the childhood they deserve filled with balanced and active play, so they can thrive. Since 1996, KaBOOM! has collaborated with partners to build, open, or improve more than 16,700 playgrounds, engaged more than one million volunteers, and served 8.5 million kids. KaBOOM! creates great places to play, inspires communities to promote and support play, and works to drive the national discussion about the importance of play in fostering healthy and productive lives. To learn why #playmatters and why cities are embracing #playability:
