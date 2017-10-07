News By Tag
Dancin' In The Streets Down Kings Highway Past Motown and Beyond!
Starring Miss Martha Reeves: Live in concert. In celebration of the 53rd BRG Mainstage Season.
"Martha Reeves is the ultimate Motown Diva with soul flowing from the tips of her toes to the last hair on her head. They don't make 'em like that anymore." - Gloucestershire
"Dancin' In The Streets Down Kings Highway Past Motown and Beyond!"is a monumental, live on stage journey; as Miss Reeves bears her soul; in an authentic musical treasure that revisits a lifetime of greatest hits.
November 24 -26, 2017 at the Black Repertory Group Theater. Located at 3201 Adeline Street in Berkeley, CA 94703. Easily accessible by public transportation and one block south of the Ashby BART Station.
Tickets prices range from $12.50 - $35. Special discounts for Youth, Seniors, Military / Veterans & Students, Private Parties and Groups. Finale Gala with catered soul food buffet.
For more information email info@blackrepertorygroup.com or call (510) 652-2120.
Tickets are available at http://www.blackrepertorygroup.com/
About Miss Martha Reeves
Miss Martha Reeves is one of the greatest singers of all time. Her legendary career has provided honors by: the Rhythm & Blues Hall of Fame and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Miss Martha Reeves wcj has several Grammy nominations and has produced numerous hits such as: "Dancing In The Streets", "Heat Wave" and "Nowhere To Run". To learn more about Miss Martha Reeves please visit her website missmarthareeves.com
https://www.youtube.com/
About Black Repertory Group, Inc.
Established in 1964 the Black Repertory Group, Inc. - BRG, located in Berkeley, CA is a Cultural Arts Center that houses the Birel L. Vaughn Theater.
For over 50 years as "Keepers Of The Culture" the BRG continues to take pride in presenting quality entertainment. As the longest running BRG in the nation; the BRG stage has been the home for scores of talent that have arisen to fame including: Whoopi Goldberg, Paul Mooney, Danny Glover, David Talbert, Art Evans, Terri Vaughn, Kelita Smith and so many more...
To find out more about the history of the BRG and the variety of Programs & Services offered to the community please visit www.blackrepertorygroup.com.
Contact
BRG Mainstage Productions
510-652-2120
info@blackrepertorygroup.com
