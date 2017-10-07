 
News By Tag
* Gardening
* Fullerton
* Plants
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Environment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fullerton
  California
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

California Native Plant Sale at the Fullerton Arboretum

 
FULLERTON, Calif. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Fullerton Arboretum will host their Annual California Native Plant Sale on November 4th & 5th, 2017. This sale will feature 100+ varieties of plants for sale.

The sale is the perfect opportunity to choose from over 100 plant varieties and speak with the Arboretum's trained horticulture staff. Let them help you choose the best plants for building a native garden that will attract butterflies, bees, and birds. Visitors can also walk the grounds and explore the Arboretum's native garden habitats.

All plants for the sale have been carefully selected and propagated in our nursery by Arboretum volunteers and staff. This special sale includes a large selection of Mediterranean wcj climate and low water plants.

The event is free and open to the public. Sale hours are 10am to 4pm both days. Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum Members receive early admission at 9am on Saturday and 10% savings on plant purchases. Parking is free in the Arboretum lot and on campus in Lot G. Visitors can purchase plants in the Potting Shed and stroll the Arboretum grounds to gain inspiration for their own home gardens.

For more information and to view the plant availability list, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/ps_CaliforniaNative.php . Popular plants available include Yarrow, Mugwort, Palmer Sagebrush, California Lilac, and more.
End
Source:Fullerton Arboretum
Email:***@gmail.com Email Verified
Tags:Gardening, Fullerton, Plants
Industry:Environment
Location:Fullerton - California - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Fullerton Arb PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share