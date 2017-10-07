News By Tag
California Native Plant Sale at the Fullerton Arboretum
The sale is the perfect opportunity to choose from over 100 plant varieties and speak with the Arboretum's trained horticulture staff. Let them help you choose the best plants for building a native garden that will attract butterflies, bees, and birds. Visitors can also walk the grounds and explore the Arboretum's native garden habitats.
All plants for the sale have been carefully selected and propagated in our nursery by Arboretum volunteers and staff. This special sale includes a large selection of Mediterranean wcj climate and low water plants.
The event is free and open to the public. Sale hours are 10am to 4pm both days. Friends of the Fullerton Arboretum Members receive early admission at 9am on Saturday and 10% savings on plant purchases. Parking is free in the Arboretum lot and on campus in Lot G. Visitors can purchase plants in the Potting Shed and stroll the Arboretum grounds to gain inspiration for their own home gardens.
For more information and to view the plant availability list, visit http://fullertonarboretum.org/
