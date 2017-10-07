 
News By Tag
* Foodservice
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Food
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Milwaukee
  Wisconsin
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


Hatco® Corporation Is Best In Class Again!

Hatco® Corporation, a leader in creating innovative ideas for the foodservice industry, has been voted Best In Class in Foodservice Equipment and Supplies (FE&S) magazine's Best In Class study for the 17th year in a row.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tag:
Foodservice

Industry:
Food

Location:
Milwaukee - Wisconsin - US

Subject:
Awards

MILWAUKEE - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Hatco® Corporation, a leader in creating innovative ideas for the foodservice industry, has been voted Best In Class in Foodservice Equipment and Supplies (FE&S) magazine's Best In Class study for the 17th year in a row.

The Best In Class study honors the top manufacturers of foodservice equipment and supplies, voted and ranked by foodservice consultants, dealers and operators. Based on what impacts their purchasing decisions, the voters focus on performance criteria of product quality, value, design and aesthetics; service and support; sales representation; product inventory and availability; and availability of product information.

Hatco won Overall Best In Class in the Light Equipment category for Conveyor Toasters and Heat Lamps, also voted #1 by consultants, dealers and operators. Hatco also won Overall Best in Class in the Heavy Equipment category for Hot Food Holding Equipment – Drawer Warmers, which operators voted #1, as well.

Hatco Corporation and the other recipients of the Best In Class award are featured in the October 2017 issue of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies and are featured on the magazine's website at http://fesmag.com/research/best-in-class-reports.

The employees of Hatco extend their gratitude to the consultants, dealers and operators for their Best In Class nominations.

###

About Hatco

From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Sturgeon wcj Bay, Wis., Hatco Corporation is a proud employee-owned company. Since 1950, Hatco has a history of excellence in the quality design, production and servicing of warming, toasting, holding, cooking, sanitizing and cooling equipment. To learn more about Hatco, visit the company website at https://www.hatcocorp.com.

About Foodservice Equipment & Supplies

Foodservice Equipment & Supplies (FE&S) magazine covers the topics and trends that are essential to the variety of working professionals in the equipment and supplies industry. Using first-hand research and content, FE&S publishes information and updates about the industry through digital, print and face-to-face formats. To learn more about Foodservice Equipment & Supplies and the Best In Class study, visit the magazine's website at http://fesmag.com.

Contact
Robin Alfano
***@hatcocorp.com
End
Source:Hatco Corporation
Email:***@hatcocorp.com
Tags:Foodservice
Industry:Food
Location:Milwaukee - Wisconsin - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Foremost Media PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share