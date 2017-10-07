News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hatco® Corporation Is Best In Class Again!
Hatco® Corporation, a leader in creating innovative ideas for the foodservice industry, has been voted Best In Class in Foodservice Equipment and Supplies (FE&S) magazine's Best In Class study for the 17th year in a row.
The Best In Class study honors the top manufacturers of foodservice equipment and supplies, voted and ranked by foodservice consultants, dealers and operators. Based on what impacts their purchasing decisions, the voters focus on performance criteria of product quality, value, design and aesthetics; service and support; sales representation;
Hatco won Overall Best In Class in the Light Equipment category for Conveyor Toasters and Heat Lamps, also voted #1 by consultants, dealers and operators. Hatco also won Overall Best in Class in the Heavy Equipment category for Hot Food Holding Equipment – Drawer Warmers, which operators voted #1, as well.
Hatco Corporation and the other recipients of the Best In Class award are featured in the October 2017 issue of Foodservice Equipment & Supplies and are featured on the magazine's website at http://fesmag.com/
The employees of Hatco extend their gratitude to the consultants, dealers and operators for their Best In Class nominations.
###
About Hatco
From the corporate offices in Milwaukee to the state-of-the-
About Foodservice Equipment & Supplies
Foodservice Equipment & Supplies (FE&S) magazine covers the topics and trends that are essential to the variety of working professionals in the equipment and supplies industry. Using first-hand research and content, FE&S publishes information and updates about the industry through digital, print and face-to-face formats. To learn more about Foodservice Equipment & Supplies and the Best In Class study, visit the magazine's website at http://fesmag.com.
Contact
Robin Alfano
***@hatcocorp.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse