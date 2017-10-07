Chicago's Old Town Neighborhood Gets New Eco Chic Skin and Body Care Boutique

AnthroSpa Logic To Open Retail Store and Expand Product Line

Michael DeLong

***@anthrospa.com Michael DeLong

-- As an eco chic, 100% natural skin and body care company that bases its products on the proven practices of ancient civilizations and native cultures around the world, Chicago's historic Old Town is just the right location for AnthroSpa Logic's first neighborhood boutique. In business since 2007, the company signed a lease to occupy space at 1546 N. Orleans, Suite C-1, Chicago, Illinois and expects to open for business in November 2017, just in time for the holiday season.AnthroSpa Logic President and CEO (Founder), Dr. Tramayne Butler-DeLong, PhD, a cultural anthropologist and busy mom of four, recognized that ancient civilizations and native cultures from around the world have long used natural and organic treatments. Using her background in anthropology, Dr. Butler-DeLong combined the healthiest beauty secrets from six continents to develop AnthroSpa Logic product formulas. Inspired by her travels to Kenya, London, Paris, Nice, Milan, and Monaco, she felt that a high performance, eco-friendly, 100% natural skin and body care line could benefit from anthropology's holistic, cross-cultural perspectives."We've primarily operated online up to this point. We're looking forward to opening our first boutique storefront where we can interact more personally with our customers", said Dr. Butler-DeLong. We've been looking for the right boutique-style, smaller space for a while. We're happy to have found the right fit in Old Town. We're going to engage our customers through health and wellness events and activities that are wcj in sync with the brand and we plan to partner with like-minded organizations to support social causes."The company's multitasking, antioxidant rich products for face and body are designed to promote smooth, clear skin and have a rejuvenating effect that reduces and prevents wrinkles. Products include a Hydrate and Tone Face Masque™ to shrink pores, clear blemishes and maintain baby smooth skin, an antioxidant-rich, a Dew Point Replenishing Moisturizer™, and a Cleansing Renewal Face Rub™ which contains an ancient Chinese beauty secret for flawless skin used in royal courts for centuries. All of the products contain purely 100% active ingredients to provide the maximum benefit from the highest potency of actives just like in the natural treatments used by ancient civilizations and native cultures. Every ingredient was chosen for its proven history of effectiveness and has a direct benefit. Packaged in recyclable containers, the eco chic line is preservative-free, filler-free, clay-free, soap-free, chemical-free and cruelty-free."For the initial opening, the boutique will stock our core skin and body care line, along with new personal care products, said Dr. Butler-DeLong. Product demos will be available and in the near future, we'll expand the skin and body care line. We have some exciting new products in development."The boutique will also serve as a source for cultural information to help to educate visitors on the health and wellness practices of ancient civilizations. "We want to provide a unique experience to our customers, said Dr. Butler-DeLong. "Each product ingredient has an interesting history and we're going to tell their stories in a way that provides added value for our customers."A busy mom, in 2007, Dr. Tramayne Butler-DeLong became increasingly interested in health, wellness and natural products after her children were born. She loved visiting spas and often found herself recreating the spa experience by drawing on a childhood interest in chemistry and mixing her own natural creations. Shortly after receiving her PhD in cultural anthropology from the University of Michigan, she started researching and developing AnthroSpa Logic while teaching as an adjunct professor. Maintaining a commitment to sustainability as well as health and wellness, Dr. Butler-DeLong designed every product to be highly effective and to produce visible results by using only premium actives that have been used medicinally and in skin care treatments on six continents for centuries.# # #Michael DeLong, MSIMCChief Brand Officer, AnthroSpa Logic312-662-2080mdelong@anthrospa.comDr. Tramayne Butler-DeLong, PhDPresident and CEO, AnthroSpa Logic773-786-8121tramaynebutler@anthrospa.com