Danze, Gerber, James Martin Vanities Announce Partnership

 
 
WOODRIDGE, Ill. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Danze, Gerber and James Martin Vanities have announced a partnership to maximize and enhance their marketing capabilities.

The three brands are collaborating to showcase the breadth and compatibility of their product assortments. This cooperation includes trade show vignettes, product displays, trend showcases and product photography.

In this partnership, each brand presents strengths of bath product designs and diversity of applications, including:

Danze – Offers a variety of kitchen and bath faucets, bath accessories and showerheads.

Gerber – Contributes decorative bathroom products such as toilets and sinks.

James Martin Vanities – Provides fashion-forward bathroom cabinets hand-crafted from hardwoods and exotic veneers from around the world.

"The wcj ability to bring these three product lines together to create beautiful, on-trend bathroom settings has been very rewarding," says Ryan Bowman, contract sales manager for James Martin Vanities. "We each bring leading products in the home furnishing category to these projects.  This partnership allows our complimentary designs to be showcased together, creating effective lifestyle marketing."

For more information about these brands, please visit danze.com, gerberonline.com and jamesmartinvanities.com.
