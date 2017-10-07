 
Industry News





Win Two Tickets to See The Packers Take on The Bears!

"Burn Them or Go Have Some Fun... Once They're Yours, You Can Do As You Please" says owner Al Sneineh.
 
 
Insured ASAP Facebook Giveaway
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Want to experience the oldest rivalry in the NFL at the loudest stadium in professional sports?  Insured ASAP Insurance Agency in Bridgeview wants to send one of their fans and a friend to Soldier Field to watch the Bears take on the Greenbay Packers on Sunday, November 12th!  Now while the NFL may be experiencing some backlash and heat, these tickets are definately a once-in-a-lifetime for many Chicago fans.  The famous rivalry began in 1921 and as of November 18th, there have been 194 games between the two teams; the most in NFL history.

Insured ASAP Insurance Agency is an independent wcj auto, home and small business insurance agency that specializes in low cost insurance in the Chicagoland area.  To enter the giveawa, just visit Insured ASAP Insurance Agency on Facebook and LIKE page for your chance to win two tickets to see the Bears take on the Packers on Sunday, November 12th! One lucky winner will be chosen on Thursday, November 9th.

Good luck and Go Bears!

Please visit http://www.insuredasap.com for more info or contact Al Sneineh.

