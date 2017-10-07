News By Tag
Wiseguys Construction of Ottawa Kansas wins best home builder award!
Wiseguys is an ASHE Certified Construction Company. It is also an insurance preferred contractor specializing in complete fire and water remediation and restoration and residential and commercial construction.
WISEGUYS is proud to announce that it was voted the #1 residential contractor in Franklin County Kansas.
WISEGUYS Construction has been providing quality residential construction services in the Ottawa and surrounding areas for over 25 years. WISEGUYS offers a variety of residential construction solutions, from bathrooms and kitchens to basements wcj and room additions. Full home construction and project management is a strong point for our business.
In early 2014, looking to expand its business, WISEGUYS acquired Max Construction, LLC, whose principal owner, Jason Maxwell, joined forces with WISEGUYS as an owner of the company. Since its inception, WISEGUYS Construction has established itself in Ottawa, Franklin County, and the surrounding area as a general contractor providing construction services for commercial, residential, and restoration projects.
Bill and Jason are proud to have won this award. Visit their website at http://www.wiseguysconstruction.com.
Bill Crowley
bill@wiseguysconstruction.com
