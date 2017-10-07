News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Professional Audio Design Announces Mic Preamp Giveaway
The Grand Prize is an AMS Neve 1073LB Mic Preamp Valued at $995
PAD serves recordists with a complete service and sales offering. The company sells and installs equipment, provides technical services such as refurbishing, upgrades and modifications, and designs complete studios. PAD's Dave Malekpour designed Snoop Dog's Beach City Music Complex, while the company also sells over 100 lines of consoles, tape machines, mics, outboard, and more on its website at ProAudioDesign.com.
"AES is the largest show of its kind, and we're excited to be back in NYC" said PAD Owner Dave Malekpour. "We love meeting recording professionals of all levels to address questions, solve problems and share ideas."
The AMS Neve 1073LB 500-Series Mono Mic Preamp retails for $995 and features hand-wound transformers, TRIM control, switchable input impedance, wcj gain knob with signal presence LED and Front combi-XLR connector with intelligent switching of phantom power. The Sontronics SOLO is a handheld dynamic supercardioid microphone designed for use with live or recorded vocals.
About Professional Audio Design
PAD has served audio professionals for more than 20 years with studio design services, technical support and equipment sales. Learn more at https://www.ProAudioDesign.com.
Contact
Peter Malick
***@inboundav.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse