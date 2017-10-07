News By Tag
CSI President and CEO Presenting at 2017 HCP Fall Hospital Pharmacy Conference
DiMascio, who was recently appointed to serve on the National Association of Specialty Pharmacy (NASP) Board of Directors (https://www.csigroup.net/
"I am looking forward to sharing some of the success tips and strategies we use every day to help health systems of all sizes create, manage and grow their specialty pharmacy offerings from the ground up," she says. "At CSI Specialty Group, we define success as not only improving the bottom line for stakeholders, but also improving patient care at every turn, so the presentation will focus on how to create the most streamlined approach to growth without compromising care."
Objectives for the talk will include an overview on how to:
• Evaluate the current landscape of the specialty pharmacy industry and the channels that serve patients
• Review current market options as you evaluate buy, build or partner operations to wcj enter the market
• Discuss how model of integrated care is different from traditional specialty pharmacy
• Discuss how IDNs are positioned to best manage high risk specialty patients
• Assess why the future of specialty pharmacy will pivot around integrated healthcare systems
About CSI Specialty Group
CSI Specialty Group is a globally recognized WBE Certified Leadership Consulting Firm dedicated to providing solutions that continually elevate the specialty pharmacy industry. By providing inventive consulting, workforce planning, and talent acquisition solutions, we uniquely tailor our service offerings to help clients drive sustainable, accelerated growth. As the provider of the industry's first, dedicated podcast for specialty pharmacy, CSI is at the forefront of pioneering innovative concepts to meet the changing needs of specialty pharmacy, home infusion, mail order/PBM, health systems, and pharma/biotech clients across the USA and throughout Europe. In 2015, CSI was named a Top 5 Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine.
For more information about CSI Specialty Group, visit www.CSIgroup.net.
About the 2017 Hospital Pharmacy Conference
As one of the country's most preeminent healthcare conferences, the Hospital Pharmacy Conference (HCP) 2017 aims to connect providers and suppliers through educational meetings and conferences.
Since its inception in 2006, HCP conferences have brought together providers and suppliers together through industry-specific conferences including Hospital Pharmacy, Hospital O.R. & Surgical, Radiology & Imaging, Hospital Supply Chain and Hospital & Healthcare IT. Each conference is specially designed to provide the optimum environment for networking and building relationships between providers and suppliers, so providers learn concrete solutions and suppliers understand their real needs.
Contact
Corey Gehrold
***@insightmg.com
