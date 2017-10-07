 
Industry News





Jonathan Cain Of Journey Premiere Streams First Christmas Album, Unsung Noel, Via Billboard

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Inductee Releases Unsung Noel Everywhere Friday
 
 
Jonathan Cain releases Christmas album, Unsung Noel, Oct. 13.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame inductee and longtime keyboardist and rhythm guitarist in Journey (http://www.journeymusic.com/), Jonathan Cain (http://jonathancainmusic.com/) reveals his first Christmas album, Unsung Noel, through an exclusive premiere stream from Billboard at www.billboard.com/articles/columns/rock/7997458/journey-jonathan-cain-unsung-noel-christmas-album. Following the premiere, Unsung Noel, will be available on CD, as a double audiophile vinyl record and at digital retailers globally this Friday (Oct. 13) from Identity Records with The Fuel Music distribution.

Cain, co-writer of the No. 1 catalog rock song in iTunes' history, "Don't Stop Believin'," as well as writer of "Faithfully" and co-writer of "Who's Crying Now," "Open Arms" and many more international hit songs, also premieres his first music video from the recording, "This Is The Heart Of Christmas," via Billboard. The song is one of 10 original songs written by Cain that are featured on Unsung Noel.

Produced and arranged by Cain and recorded at his state-of-the-art Addiction Sound Studios (http://addictionsound.com/) in Nashville, the 14-track Unsung Noel also takes listeners on a journey through classics like "Angels We Have Heard On High," "Oh Holy Night" and "Do You Hear What I Hear," as well as Matt Redman's "Light Of The World."

"I wanted to explore Christmas and sing about what hasn't been sung about," says Cain during a feature interview with CBN News (http://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2017/october/jo...). "I wanted to look at the unspoken things about the nativity and the birth of Christ."

Playing wcj piano, keys and singing lead vocals on Unsung Noel, Cain was joined in the studio during the recording of the album by such sought-after musicians as drummer Tommy Harden (http://www.allmusic.com/artist/tommy-harden-mn0000102756), bassist David Labruyere, acoustic guitarist Steven Sheehan, electric guitarist Mike Payne and keyboardist Howard Duck (http://www.allmusic.com/artist/howard-duck-mn0001877601), as well as the Grace Church Nashville (http://www.gracechurchnashville.com/) choir on "Emmanuel" and "Oh Holy Night."

Cain began to lay the foundation for the new Christmas album following the release of What God Wants To Hear, his critically acclaimed solo album that impacted Christian music charts and garnered invitations to perform at such celebrated events as Liberty University Convocation, North America's largest weekly gathering of Christian students, and at the President's Christian Inaugural Gala in Washington, D.C.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C20jS_5GasM



In addition to Unsung Noel, Cain will release his first book spring 2018, a memoir with Zondervan (title tba). The first book from a member of Journey, Cain will share his personal story and path to faith as well as behind-the-scenes stories of his 36-year career with Journey.

As Cain continues to tour the world with Journey, one of the most popular American rock bands of all time that was ushered into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (https://www.rockhall.com/inductees/journey) earlier this year, fans can keep up with the latest from him at http://jonathancainmusic.com/, Addiction Sound, Twitter (https://twitter.com/TheJonathanCain), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/jonathancainmusic/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jonathancainmusic/).

About Jonathan Cain:
In 1976 Jonathan Cain released his first solo record, Windy City Breakdown. In 1979 he joined the band, The Babys, and in 1980 joined the rock band, Journey, rounding out the songwriting genius behind the defining album, Escape. Cain's signature piano, synth playing and songwriting contributions with Journey, The Babys and Bad English have earned him many Billboard hits, multiple gold, platinum and Diamond-selling records, a Star on the Hollywood walk of fame, a Grammy nomination and the best-selling catalog rock song in iTunes' history ("Don't Stop Believin'"). Journey was named as the fifth best band in rock history in a 2005 USA Today opinion poll, was inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 and continues today, selling out arenas worldwide.

About The Fuel Music:
Established in 2008, The Fuel Music & Management, LLC, is a leading artist management and artist solutions company thatindependently distributes music internationally. Based in Nashville, TN, the Fuel team brings nearly 70 years of combined music industry experience in record label operations, major label distribution and marketing, and artist management for artists ranging from upstart bands to GRAMMY Awards winning, multi-platinum artists. More information on the company can be found at www.thefuelmusic.com.

