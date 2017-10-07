News By Tag
Gospel Recording Artist ChoirBoi Cam Releases Sophomore EP "Against the Wall"
ChoirBoi Cam will debut "Against the Wall" during CD Release Party in Greenville, SC at Coffee Underground.
"The recording is an emotional pinnacle of past experiences. When I sat down to write there was so many things going on in the world , so many things changing in my life. Decisions had to be made, and at times I felt like I was up against something bigger than me. It became paralyzing and I questioned if I was wcj doing the right thing. At the end of it all I was reminded even when you feel backed into a corner as believers we overcome. It is important to speak to the mountains, walls and giants in your life and the the will of God will prevail."
"That is why I titled the EP "Against the Wall". The sound and feel of this project is eclectic. I was ready to try some new things with my music. The project is executive produced by Grammy, Dove, and Stellar Award winning producer Billy Dorsey and his team The Bridge Life. He produced award winning music on Lecrae's Gravity Album and has worked with notable artists Andy Mineo, 2 Chainz, Day 26, 10th Avenue North, Tedashii and August Alsina. Dorsey is also a minister and an outreach praise & worship leader at Lakewood Church in Houston. In the summer, I traveled to Houston to begin the recording process. I also worked with Benny Madison, Casey Irvin, and my longtime producer Curtis Forbes."
"Against the Wall" is out on all digital outlets. The lead single "Taking It Back" will put you in the mind of 90's music, heavy on rhythm and groove like Teddy Riley or Bel Biv Devoe but with a clean message.
If you would like the opportunity to interview ChoirBoi Cam or play the new single "Taking It Back" on your radio station or press outlet, email interview dates and the method to upload music to hautechoclat.publicity@
