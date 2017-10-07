News By Tag
Geomap GIS America Advances to Gold Level in the M-Files Partner Program
Long-time M-Files partner, Geomap GIS America, not only moves to Gold Level status, but augments its solution offerings by becoming an Authorized Service Partner
As an IT firm offering solutions to help organizations improve their efficiency by simplifying and optimizing the way they manage their content and information, Geomap GIS America added M-Files to the company's solutions portfolio in 2009. M-Files, with its visionary new approach to managing information, dramatically improves how organizations manage, find, share and secure documents and information.
Geomap has been providing consulting services and IT solutions for over 15 years and has helped public and private organizations, small and large accounts and international customers to better manage their content and successfully complete and implement their projects.
"For the past two years, we have made important investments in our technical and sales and marketing departments to increase our M-Files sales and improve our expertise of the product itself," says Danick Venne, President at Geomap. "These investments are yielding extraordinary results as M-Files implementation projects are growing at a very fast rate. As such, our new status as an M-Files Gold and Authorized Service Partner will enable us to deliver even more value to our customers and partners. Geomap is proud to be part of the M-Files Partner program and to have the opportunity to help hundreds of organizations across North America to increase their efficiency and productivity through the wcj implementation of leading solutions such as M-Files."
Edward DeVillier, Director of North American Channel Sales at M-Files said that "Geomap continues to provide excellent customer satisfaction and while conveying the excitement around our unique and intelligent approach to information management. I personally work with Geomap GIS America on a regular basis and they are always focused on the customer and providing the right solution."
About M-Files Corporation
M-Files provides a next generation intelligent information management platform that improves business performance by helping people find and use information more effectively. Unlike traditional enterprise content management (ECM) systems or content services platforms, M-Files unifies systems, data and content across the organization without disturbing existing systems and processes or requiring data migration. M-Files breaks down silos by delivering an in-context experience for accessing and leveraging information that resides in any system and repository, including network folders, SharePoint, file sharing services, ECM systems, CRM, ERP and other business systems and repositories. Thousands of organizations in over 100 countries use M-Files for managing their business information and processes, including SAS, Rovio and NBC Universal. For more information, visit www.m-files.com.
About Geomap GIS America
Based out of Montreal, Geomap GIS America specializes in IT solutions and services integrating the innovative concepts of Information/
M-Files is a registered trademark of M-Files Corporation. All other registered trademarks belong to their respective owners.
