October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

New Product in Stock Best Performance Plenum Ethernet Cables | VERTEX CABLES

Vertex Cables is one of US leading Manufacturer and Wholesaler of Premium quality Network cables based in New Jersey. By providing the best quality and outstanding Customer Service, we got customer's confidence in our products across the main land.
 
NEW JERSEY, Calif. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Vertex Cables now proudly announce that new stock of 100% Pure Copper Solid conductor Cat5e & Cat6 Network Plenum Cables available for SALE. These Premium Quality CMP Cables are available in Both Blue and White Color with suitable and discounted Price. Our Cable ensures compliance with industry standards while providing safety with fire codes for indoor & outdoor installations.

About Us!

Vertex Cables is the supplier of CAT5e & CAT6 Plenum cables, along with quality RJ45 connectors, keystone jacks, patch cords, patch panels, etc, by providing a first class service to our cable customers.Our high-quality network bulk cable products include everything wcj that's needed to run, terminate and test cables. Our cable engineers experts are always on hand to help you make the right decision on your cable purchase.

Contact us!

Feel Free to contact us for any inquiry or Bulk Discounts Offers!

website: https://www.vertexcables.com

For more updates, visit our website or our Amazon and eBay stores.

Contact
Sam Fredrick
***@vertexcables.com
End
Source:
Email:***@vertexcables.com
Posted By:***@vertexcables.com Email Verified
Tags:Solid Network Cable, Plenum Cables, Bulk Cables
Industry:Computers
Location:New Jersey - California - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Oct 12, 2017
