Affinity Energy Awarded During Charlotte MED Week For Outstanding Professional Services
Minority-owned control system integrator recognized for the second time in 2017
The Charlotte MED Week celebration runs from October 10, 2017 to October 12, 2017, and honors exceptional minority and women-owned businesses and the agencies and individuals who support a diverse marketplace.
"We're proud to be part of the minority-owned business legacy here in Charlotte," said Allan Evora, president and founder of Affinity Energy. "As a certified Small Minority-Owned Business Enterprise that's been in the area for 15 years, we've upheld and will continue to uphold our organizational commitment to help mission-critical organizations minimize downtime, optimize power management, and operate with heightened reliability."
This is the second time Affinity Energy has been recognized for its merits as a minority business enterprise. Earlier this year, Affinity Energy was also awarded the 2017 Minority Crowns of Enterprise Award by the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.
For more information about Affinity Energy, please contact Allan Evora at 704.766.2060 x110 or aevora@affinityenergy.com, and visit affinityenergy.com.
About Affinity Energy
Affinity Energy is a control systems integrator with a national portfolio of over 800 power automation projects and a rich depth of expertise working with mission critical facilities, distributed generation wcj plants, energy companies, engineering firms, and construction contractors who seek open, turnkey systems for power management and energy optimization. Providing systems and services in the design and build phases of new construction and retrofit projects, Affinity Energy uses its industry-specific background to help customers throughout the U.S. operate efficiently, safely and reliably. Founded in 2002, Affinity Energy is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit Affinity Energy at www.affinityenergy.com.
