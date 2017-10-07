 
News By Tag
* Control Systems Integrator
* Scada
* Minority Business
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Energy
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Charlotte
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Affinity Energy Awarded During Charlotte MED Week For Outstanding Professional Services

Minority-owned control system integrator recognized for the second time in 2017
 
 
Allan Evora Wins Charlotte MED Award
Allan Evora Wins Charlotte MED Award
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Control Systems Integrator
Scada
Minority Business

Industry:
Energy

Location:
Charlotte - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Affinity Energy, a leading control systems integrator, has been recognized by the City of Charlotte for outstanding achievements at the seventh annual 2017 Charlotte Minority Enterprise Development (MED) Week and named winner of the Professional Services Award.

The Charlotte MED Week celebration runs from October 10, 2017 to October 12, 2017, and honors exceptional minority and women-owned businesses and the agencies and individuals who support a diverse marketplace.

"We're proud to be part of the minority-owned business legacy here in Charlotte," said Allan Evora, president and founder of Affinity Energy. "As a certified Small Minority-Owned Business Enterprise that's been in the area for 15 years, we've upheld and will continue to uphold our organizational commitment to help mission-critical organizations minimize downtime, optimize power management, and operate with heightened reliability."

This is the second time Affinity Energy has been recognized for its merits as a minority business enterprise. Earlier this year, Affinity Energy was also awarded the 2017 Minority Crowns of Enterprise Award by the City of Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

For more information about Affinity Energy, please contact Allan Evora at 704.766.2060 x110 or aevora@affinityenergy.com, and visit affinityenergy.com.

About Affinity Energy

Affinity Energy is a control systems integrator with a national portfolio of over 800 power automation projects and a rich depth of expertise working with mission critical facilities, distributed generation wcj plants, energy companies, engineering firms, and construction contractors who seek open, turnkey systems for power management and energy optimization. Providing systems and services in the design and build phases of new construction and retrofit projects, Affinity Energy uses its industry-specific background to help customers throughout the U.S. operate efficiently, safely and reliably. Founded in 2002, Affinity Energy is headquartered in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit Affinity Energy at www.affinityenergy.com.
End
Source:
Email:***@affinityenergy.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Affinity Energy PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share