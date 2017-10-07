 
Industry News





The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce to host After Hours and Open House at Equitable Bank on October 18

 
 
NORWELL, Mass. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce will host a Business After Hours and Open House on Wednesday, October 18th at Equitable Bank, 744 Broad Street, East Weymouth.

The event will run from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.  Take a break after the long work day and enjoy a couple hours of networking, refreshments and good conversation.

All Chamber members and their guests are invited to attend free of charge; however advanced registration is required.

Register to attend at http://www.southshorechamber.org

For more information, please email cbjorgaard@southshorechamber.org.

About the Weymouth Chamber of Commerce

The Weymouth Chamber of Commerce, launched in January 2014 under the umbrella of the South Shore Chamber of Commerce, has become" the voice" of the Weymouth business community. The principal focus of the Chamber is sensible economic development within Weymouth's primary business districts.  The Chamber also maintains an aggressive schedule of networking and business-to-business events to build a strong esprit de corps within the business community.

About the South Shore Chamber of Commerce

The South Shore Chamber of Commerce has long been recognized throughout the state as one of the most active and forceful advocates for the business community wcj and numbers among the larger Chambers of Commerce nationally. The South Shore Chamber is a not-for-profit association of businesses in the communities south of Boston. It is committed to helping its members grow their businesses and to improve the business climate in the region. Members range in size from major international corporations headquartered on the South Shore to small local firms and sole proprietorships. For additional information on the Chamber, please visit www.southshorechamber.org or call 781-421-3900.
Source:Weymouth Chamber of Commerce
