National Postdoctoral Association Announces 2017 Board Election Results

Contact

Amy Wilson

Office & Marketing Manager

***@nationalpostdoc.org Amy WilsonOffice & Marketing Manager

End

-- The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) has elected five individuals to the Board of Directors for the three-year term of service beginning on January 1, 2018: Stephanie Eberle, M.Ed.; Josh Henkin, Ph.D.; Barbara Natalizio, Ph.D.; Shakira Nelson, Ph.D.; and Kristen Scott, Ph.D. This will be the second term of service for both Henkin and Natalizio. Scott will begin serving her term on November 1, 2017 to complete the term of Chantelle Ferland-Beckham, Ph.D., who stepped down in June.The directors were elected from a field of seven candidates during the 2017 election, which ran from September 8, 2017 through September 25, 2017. The newly elected directors will join the following members of the Board: Andrew Bankson, Ph.D.; Tullia Bruno, Ph.D.; Tracy Costello, Ph.D.; Juliet Moncaster, Ph.D.; Yvette Seger, Ph.D.; and Jana Stone, Ph.D., is assistant dean of BioSci Careers (formerly the School of Medicine Career Center) at Stanford University. Eberle holds an M.Ed. in community and agency counseling, as well as a double B.A. in psychology and sociology, with a minor in women's studies, from Ohio University., founded STEM Career Services, a career coaching company aimed at helping STEM graduates launch and sustain careers outside of academia. Concurrent with his work at STEM Career Services, Henkin is a program manager at The Tauri Group, a science and technology consulting company. Henkin holds a Bachelor of Science in business administration, a Master of Science in nutritional sciences and a doctorate degree in cell and molecular biology, all from the University of Vermont., is a program officer with the Board on Higher Education and Workforce at the National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine. Natalizio received her Bachelor of Science in biochemistry and history from Montclair State University and her doctorate degree in molecular genetics and microbiology from Duke University., earned her doctorate degree in immunology and infectious diseases from Penn State University, and Master of Public Health in epidemiology from Johns Hopkins School of Public Health. Last month, she began a full-time position at the American Association for Cancer Research in Philadelphia, as a senior scientific program administrator., is a research scientist in the laboratory of John Cleveland, Ph.D., at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute where she works to understand the fundamental differences between normal and cancer cell metabolism and how to exploit these differences for development of new cancer treatments. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in biochemistry from Florida State University before obtaining a Doctor of Philosophy degree in cancer biology from Wake Forest University.Current members wcj of the Board who will complete their term are: Zoe Fonseca-Kelly, Ph.D., who was appointed to complete three months of the remaining term of Ferland-Beckham, Ph.D.; Marina Ramon, Ph.D.; and Kate Sleeth, Ph.D. We thank them for their service.The NPA's executive director, Julie Fabsik-Swarts, M.S., CFRE, CAP, serves as an ex officio member of the Board of Directors.-###-The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded in 2003, the NPA seeks to provide a national voice for postdoctoral scholars; to facilitate positive change for postdocs; and thereby to advance the research enterprise in the United States. The NPA serves the postdoctoral community, including more than 6,000 individual members and some 200 institutional members. The NPA provides support to the postdoctoral community through resources, toolkits, professional development and networking opportunities.