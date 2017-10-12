United Premier Soccer League - Letter From the Commissioner

From The Desk of United Premier Soccer League Commissioner Yan K. Skwara –

-- In light of U.S. Men's National Team's monumental World Cup qualifying failure, the United Premier Soccer League (UPSL) wants to join to overwhelming call for change in leadership at U.S. Soccer, and an independent review of resources and systems that have affected all levels of the game in this great soccer nation.Not qualifying for World Cup 2018 in Russia is totally unacceptable considering the number of registered soccer players in the U.S., not to mention the financial resources backing the sport by U.S. Soccer.Now with more than 100 member teams in 22 states, the UPSL is on the forefront of the movement toward U.S. Soccer adopting a Promotion/Relegation system. The league recently implemented its Pro/Rel model in its Western and Colorado Conferences before the start of the 2017 Season, with the intent to foster the model throughout the country's fastest-growing Pro Development soccer league. The UPSL is adamantly recommending a consolidation of all lower leagues (NASL, USL, UPSL, NPSL, PDL, USASA Elite & NISA) across America, united by a proper Promotion/Relegation model.The UPSL also vigorously contends that U.S. Soccer needs to enact a new player registration system allowing pro, amateur and youth clubs the opportunity to own respective player passes as a vehicle to generate income via player transfers. This will grow clubs and produce better talent for the U.S. National teams, which ultimately gives the U.S. better results on the international stage. Currently, no amateur clubs or youth teams in the U.S. control or own their own player passes versus the system in place worldwide that is producing tremendous talent and financial results for international clubs and countries both big and small.The UPSL wants to be clear and direct that the U.S. Soccer structure needs new leadership willing to make hard decisions now, and initiate a new player registration system that allow clubs to own their own player passes while at the same time initiating a consolidated Pro/Rel system.For change to occur we must consider those who have expressed an interest in campaigning for upcoming Presidency of U.S. Soccer, as it will take a new vision and new strength to make the necessary changes needed to advance our game. Eric Wynalda, Paul Lapointe, John Paul Motta and Steven Gans are the names of those who have made their voices heard, and we must be willing to support these dedicated individuals as we seek change from U.S. Soccer.The UPSL has been actively involved in negotiations with corporations and individuals representing all facets of the U.S. game, and has continued to support the growth at all levels as the leagues' expansion plans include the Women's United Premier Soccer League (WUPSL) and more. The league's motto: "Connecting American Soccer" has never been more crucial than it is today as clubs from coast-to-coast insist upon a united and unified mission to grow the game in the United States of America.We look forward to the continued work that is necessary for all involved to forge better solutions for all levels of the game.Yours in soccer,Yan K. SkwaraOctober 12, 2017The UPSL was formed wcj in 2011 and currently includes more than 100 teams in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin. UPSL is the fastest growing Pro Development League in the USA, with 125-plus teams targeted for 2018 Spring Season. Each UPSL team is individually owned and operated, and is responsible for maintaining either UPSL Pro Premier Division or Championship Division minimum standards.UPSL teams are all eligible to participate in the U.S. Open Cup Qualifying Rounds through the leagues affiliation with the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) and the United States Adult Soccer Association (USASA).More information about UPSL can be found at www.upslsoccer.com or by following the league on Facebook (www.facebook.com/upslsoccer) and Twitter (@upslsoccer)Contact UPSL:info@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 310-415-5691Media Relations:Dennis Popedennis.pope@upslsoccernews.comDirect: 951-675-3963www.twitter.com/unitedpremiersoccerleague