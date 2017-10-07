News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Georgia's Lanier Islands Lights the Way to a Quarter Century of Christmas Spirit
The Holiday Tradition Continues as Southern Lakeside Destination Raises the Curtain on the 25th Anniversary of its Renowned Magical Nights of Lights Tour November 17, Featuring New Displays and the Return of an Old Favorite
"We're very proud of the fact that Lanier Islands is not only a cherished part of so many families' holiday traditions, but that we're flipping the switch on 25 years of Magical Nights of Lights," said Mike Williams, CEO for Lanier Islands. "A quarter of a century – that's really saying something! This year, we're debuting a few new additions to the tour and bringing back an old favorite that will undoubtedly make so many of our longtime fans very happy. We're also introducing a terrific new pricing structure to make Magical Nights of Lights even more affordable during the holidays. Our staying power as an esteemed Southern resort is thanks in large part to our ability to listen to our guests and deliver on their wishes whenever possible."
The "old favorite" to which Williams referred is the treasured 12 Days of Christmas portion of the tour. Refurbished after a two-year hiatus, the 13-display attraction returns better than ever before so guests can once again sing about a partridge in a pear tree, turtle doves, French hens and more as they drive past each brightly lit display. It joins a long list of other much-loved displays such as Santa's Elves at Work, the North Pole Express, Jack & The Beanstalk, Wizard of Oz, the Poinsettia Candelabra, the stunning wcj Icicle Tunnel, the Carousel and so much more.
"As a native of Atlanta who grew up on Lake Lanier, it was a dream come true to be invited by the State of Georgia to conceive, build and implement a holiday light show right in my own backyard," explained Greg Fulwood of Universal Concepts, whose company has designed the tour and assembled each display for Magical Nights of Lights at Lanier Islands since 1993. "It is amazing to see how Magical Nights of Lights has grown – not just in size – but also to become one of the most recognized, longest lasting and highest attended holiday lighting venues in the entire country! In celebration of the show's 25th Anniversary, my company – Universal Concepts – is proud to be a sponsor. We promise a real 'oh wow!' moment on the tour with our brand-new, massive 65' Christmas Tree set atop a giant drum at the Clock Tower roundabout. This addition – among others – shows the Islands' ongoing commitment to make Magical Nights of Lights the #1 family destination during the holiday season."
As guests wind their way through the resort past dazzling displays, they'll find themselves at the electric epicenter of the Magical Nights of Lights – the Holiday Village inside LanierWorld. While there, they can visit the Jolly Old Elf himself in Santa's Workshop, peruse holiday ornaments to trim their tree, find the perfect gift for that special someone on their shopping list, enjoy holiday favorites, roast marshmallows over a roaring bonfire, and climb aboard a classic carnival ride – just to name a few.
Presenting sponsors of this year's Magical Nights of Lights are Coca-Cola, Georgia Power and Universal Concepts. Admission to the 25th Anniversary of Magical Nights of Lights and Holiday Village is just $45/vehicle*
About Lanier Islands: Nestled on the southern-most shoreline of Lake Sidney Lanier at the foothills of the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains lies the truly distinctive Lanier Islands. Situated less than 45 miles from downtown Atlanta on 1,500 pristine acres of forests, meadows, and beaches, this luxury resort is quickly growing in size, scope, and reputation as one of the Southeast's leading lakeside retreats. Lanier Islands is steadily securing a solid standing for their unique vision of the future of this luxury retreat, their unswerving dedication to the comfort and enjoyment of their guests, and their signature brand of Southern Hospitality. In 2014, the Resort became a member of the highly esteemed Southern Living Hotel Collection. The Islands has also been awarded the TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for four consecutive years, was named "Best Place for Family Fun" by Best Self Atlanta Magazine in 2015 and made TripstoDiscover.com's #3 slot of 10 Best Family-Friendly Hotels & Resorts in Georgia in 2017. For more information, visit www.lanierislands.com.
Contact
Kasie Bolling - Content Specialist
Out of Her Mind, LLC
***@outofhermindfreelance.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse