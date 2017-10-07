News By Tag
Stage Fund's Daniel Frydenlund Appointed to Ontuitive's Board of Directors
"I am thrilled to be a part of the Ontuitive group and plan to immediately get to work to expand the company's offerings and grow the offerings in all regions," stated Daniel Frydenlund. With offices in The Netherlands, Frydenlund ties in nicely with his extensive work experience throughout Europe while headquartered in The Hague Netherlands during the late 1990's while CFO of a Centennial Funds portfolio company. "Having direct experience in that particular geographic region is critical for combining forces," Frydenlund added. Frydenlund and his group at Stage Fund are uniquely structured to energize this company. "We plan to leverage every aspect of our unique shared services while driving towards a more scalable company, stated Daniel Frydenlund.
"Edison Partners is pleased to welcome Daniel Frydenlund to Ontuitive's board. We are excited for the company and its customers to benefit from the depth of his growth company experience and strong operational guidance," said Tom VanderSchaaff, General Partner at Edison Partners.
About Stage Fund
Stage Fund, founded in 2009 by Daniel Frydenlund, is a turnaround and growth private equity firm focused on acquiring controlling interests in companies undergoing change in capital structure, strategy, operations or growth, can benefit from our operational and capital approach and that have reached a point in their lifecycle presenting an opportunity for transformation. Stage Fund is headquartered in Denver with offices in L.A., San Francisco, wcj and N.Y.C. http://www.thestagefund.com
About Ontuitive
Ontuitive, Inc., a technology-enabled learning services company, develops and delivers performance learning solutions that support business processes, IT applications and systems, workplace learning, and organizational knowledge. It offers solutions ranging from customized performance support to off-the-shelf content, business process guidance, contextual application support, and agile lean learning. The company also provides strategic consulting, design and development, implementation, enablement, training, and desk support services.
