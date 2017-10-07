How2Media announces that Rolling River Day Camp will be part of its "World's Greatest!..." series

Contact

-- How2Media, the producers of the television show "World's Greatest!...", announced today that they have recently selected Rolling River Day Camp to be a part of the popular television series.Twenty-four years of continuous operation, serving over 650 campers each summer; that's the Rolling River story. They have designed their camps to serve as an extension to a child's primary education. This multi-award winning Day Camp continues to serve, and has changed the lives of thousands of campers and staff over the years, and they continue to do so with great pride. "We think their story will be meaningful as well as educational and inspirational to our viewers" said Gordon Freeman, Executive Producer of the show.As part of the show, How2Media sent a film crew to spend time at the camp facilities in East Rockaway, New York, to find out what the story behind the story is with this great and still growing strong Day Camp, and to show the "World's Greatest!..."viewers why Rolling River Day Camp was selected as the best in their category, and therefore featured on the show."World's Greatest!..."is a thirty minute show dedicated to highlighting the world's greatest companies, products, places, and people. Each show is a fast wcj paced tour around the world featuring behind the scenes footage, informative interviews, and exciting visuals.How2Media is a 21Century television production company. Their award winning programming can be seen on national cable channels and local network affiliates across the country. For more information on How2Media and their show lineup, please visit How2Media.tvFor questions, comments or complaints, please email us at feedback@how2media.tv