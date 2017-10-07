 
Writing Your Life Announces Interview Availability for National History Month

Patricia Charpentier of Writing Your Life, an organization devoted to personal and family history writing is now available for interviews for National History Month.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Patricia Charpentier of Writing Your Life, an organization devoted to personal and family history writing is now available for interviews for National History Month.

Originated by Patricia Charpentier, Writing Your Life assists people in writing their life stories. Through ghostwriting memoirs, co-authoring, editing, and instructing Writing Your Life co-creates printed legacies for generations to come.

National Family History Month is observed each year in October and has grown on a national basis since it began in 2001. Memorial service professionals, free groups, historians, narrators, and family and historical societies promote and celebrate National Family History Month to commemorate each family's rich and deep history. Organizations throughout the country are coming together to celebrate National Family History Month as part of a nationwide program. The program brings together the importance of sharing and capturing family stories, which inspires families and communities to connect in real and meaningful ways.

Writing Your Life is a business dedicated to personal and family history writing, offers ongoing workshops and courses, including curricula wcj that use videos, group, and one-on-one coaching. Through writing chronicles on behalf of others, editing and instruction, Writing Your Life have assisted hundreds of individuals in creating a written legacy for their family and generations to come. Learn more and request interviews at  https://writingyourlife.org/meet-patricia/

When asked why National History Month is close to her hear, Ms. Charpentier said: "It's important for families to document their family history and preserve their stories for themselves and their families." She further stated, "It's an enjoyable process for the writer to have the ability to see their book and words in writing."

About Writing Your Life

Writing Your Life assists people with personal and family history writing through editing, coaching, ghostwriting, and publishing. Writing Your Life also offers one of a kind ongoing workshops and classes, including programs that use videos.

