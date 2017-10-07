 
October 2017





Candle Light Cove presents critically acclaimed play about dementia

Senior living community will hold 'Absence Week' from Oct. 16-20 with proceeds to benefit Alzheimer's Association
 
 
Listed Under

EASTON, Md. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Candle Light Cove Assisted Living and Memory Care will hold "Absence Week" from Oct. 16 to 20 with a series of events, including three performances of the award-winning play "Absence" by Peter M. Floyd.

    "Absence Week is a collaborative community partnership of advocacy and awareness, including a weeklong series of education and resources for families and professionals," said Cissy Nickel, Executive Director of Candle Light Cove senior living community. "Each event is designed to help the attendee understand Alzheimer's disease and dementia through the eyes of the person who has it."

    The week is inspired by "Absence," an award-winning and powerful play about dementia, which focuses on the life of 74-year-old Helen Bastion, whose family's dynamics are explored as the disease develops and brings change to everyone involved. The audience experiences the rollercoaster of emotions associated with dementia through humor, challenging situations, personal struggles and victories, and, inevitably, heartbreak.

    Absence Week activities and events include: Tickets and Registration at www.easternshoreabsence.com

Monday, Oct. 16

·         Kickoff Event and Cocktail Reception, Easton Elks Lodge, 5 to 7 p.m.

·         "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit

·         Vendor/Educational tables

·         VIP silent auction preview

Tuesday, Oct. 17

·         National Speaker Kathy Tuckey, Teepa Snow's Positive Approach to Care, Talbot Community Center, 1 to 3 p.m. First Responder/CEU session; 5 to 7 p.m., public session

·         Virtual Dementia Tour sponsored by BrightStar Care

·         "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit

·         Vendor/Educational tables

Wednesday, Oct. 18

·         "Absence" performance, Chesapeake College Auditorium, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

·         Cocktail reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m.

·         "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit

·         Vendor/Educational tables

Thursday, Oct. 19

·         Aging Simulator Sensitivity Training sponsored by ESAHEC, Talbot Community Center, 1 to 3 p.m. First Responder/CEU session; 5 to 7 p.m. public session

·         "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit

·         Vendor/Educational tables

·         "Absence" performance, St. Michael's High School Auditorium, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

·         "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit

·         Vendor/Educational tables

Friday, Oct. 20

·         "Absence" Finale Purple Gala, Easton Elks Lodge, 5:30 to 9 p.m.

·         Closing Remarks/Silent Auction/Cocktail Reception

·         "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit

·         Vendor/Educational tables

    Award-winning director Michael Anton has seen first-hand the impact dementia has on seniors and their families through his work with wcj Newhaven Court at Lindwood, a Pennsylvania senior living community, which, like Candle Light Cove, is operated by IntegraCare. He has combined his passion in the arts and his commitment to senior care as director of the award-winning play "Absence," which puts a spotlight on dementia.

    "The Alzheimer's Association Walk has had such a significant impact in regards to spreading awareness and raising funds to support Alzheimer's research, but in the end there is still a significant hill to climb in regards to educating the general public to the effects that this disease has on both the family and the person or persons suffering from Alzheimer's," said Anton, who won a 2016 NYLA International Film Festival Award for the documentary "Democracy Road" and has completed seven films to date.

    "Peter M. Floyd's script gives the audience a direct link into the world of Helen Bastion as she struggles through the many stages of dementia," Anton said. "The effects the disease has on her family, as well as herself are portrayed in such a humanistic way that although the story is a wild roller coaster of time jumps, plot twists, and infused dramatic irony, you feel that you are right there with Helen every step of the way."

    "Absence" features the talents of Linda Stayer, one of the most prominent theatre actresses in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, during the past 30 years. Joe Milliren plays Dr. Bright, and William S. White has the roles of David/Tony. Jason Morton, lead singer at Chesapeake Sons, will be performing at the Absence Week finale. Originally from the Eastern Shore, Morton now resides in Nashville and is a recording Artist at Harmon Music Management.

