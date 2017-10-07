News By Tag
Candle Light Cove presents critically acclaimed play about dementia
Senior living community will hold 'Absence Week' from Oct. 16-20 with proceeds to benefit Alzheimer's Association
"Absence Week is a collaborative community partnership of advocacy and awareness, including a weeklong series of education and resources for families and professionals,"
The week is inspired by "Absence," an award-winning and powerful play about dementia, which focuses on the life of 74-year-old Helen Bastion, whose family's dynamics are explored as the disease develops and brings change to everyone involved. The audience experiences the rollercoaster of emotions associated with dementia through humor, challenging situations, personal struggles and victories, and, inevitably, heartbreak.
Absence Week activities and events include: Tickets and Registration at www.easternshoreabsence.com
Monday, Oct. 16
· Kickoff Event and Cocktail Reception, Easton Elks Lodge, 5 to 7 p.m.
· "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit
· Vendor/Educational tables
· VIP silent auction preview
Tuesday, Oct. 17
· National Speaker Kathy Tuckey, Teepa Snow's Positive Approach to Care, Talbot Community Center, 1 to 3 p.m. First Responder/CEU session; 5 to 7 p.m., public session
· Virtual Dementia Tour sponsored by BrightStar Care
· "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit
· Vendor/Educational tables
Wednesday, Oct. 18
· "Absence" performance, Chesapeake College Auditorium, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
· Cocktail reception, 5 to 6:30 p.m.
· "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit
· Vendor/Educational tables
Thursday, Oct. 19
· Aging Simulator Sensitivity Training sponsored by ESAHEC, Talbot Community Center, 1 to 3 p.m. First Responder/CEU session; 5 to 7 p.m. public session
· "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit
· Vendor/Educational tables
· "Absence" performance, St. Michael's High School Auditorium, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
· "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit
· Vendor/Educational tables
Friday, Oct. 20
· "Absence" Finale Purple Gala, Easton Elks Lodge, 5:30 to 9 p.m.
· Closing Remarks/Silent Auction/Cocktail Reception
· "Art to Remember" traveling art exhibit
· Vendor/Educational tables
Award-winning director Michael Anton has seen first-hand the impact dementia has on seniors and their families through his work with wcj Newhaven Court at Lindwood, a Pennsylvania senior living community, which, like Candle Light Cove, is operated by IntegraCare. He has combined his passion in the arts and his commitment to senior care as director of the award-winning play "Absence," which puts a spotlight on dementia.
"The Alzheimer's Association Walk has had such a significant impact in regards to spreading awareness and raising funds to support Alzheimer's research, but in the end there is still a significant hill to climb in regards to educating the general public to the effects that this disease has on both the family and the person or persons suffering from Alzheimer's,"
"Peter M. Floyd's script gives the audience a direct link into the world of Helen Bastion as she struggles through the many stages of dementia," Anton said. "The effects the disease has on her family, as well as herself are portrayed in such a humanistic way that although the story is a wild roller coaster of time jumps, plot twists, and infused dramatic irony, you feel that you are right there with Helen every step of the way."
"Absence" features the talents of Linda Stayer, one of the most prominent theatre actresses in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, during the past 30 years. Joe Milliren plays Dr. Bright, and William S. White has the roles of David/Tony. Jason Morton, lead singer at Chesapeake Sons, will be performing at the Absence Week finale. Originally from the Eastern Shore, Morton now resides in Nashville and is a recording Artist at Harmon Music Management.
Media Contact
Cissy Nickel, Executive Director
410.770.9707
***@integracare.com
