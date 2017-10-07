 
October 2017





President Trump Threatens to Pull Aid from Puerto Rico

Rosa Clemente and the PR on the Map Team Will Talk to Residents of the Island
 
 
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- The PR on the Map team is on the ground while President Donald Trump threatened to pull aid from Puerto Rico.  Since most of the aid operations have been coming out of San Juan, the team will be talking to residents to get their thoughts.

"Trump, the US government, and most every person in power, on both sides of the aisle, will be held responsible for collapsing the island; as well as many, many more deaths," said Rosa Clemente. "The team is hitting the ground LIVE today to capture, in real time, this breaking news. Get in the streets. Organize, call, tweet, raise hell. You must do the same. Wherever you are."

The team will be using Facebook Live via Rosa wcj Clemente's FB page as their broadcasting tool.

Follow the team's coverage in the following places:

·         FB Page: Rosa Clemente https://www.facebook.com/rosa.clemente.779

·         FB Page: Report, Reimagine, Revive https://www.facebook.com/ReportReimagineRevive

·         Twitter Page: @rrr_PR https://twitter.com/rrr_pr

·         #PRontheMap

The team consists of:

·         Independent journalist and 2008 VP Green Party Candidate Rosa Clemente

·         Videographer Daniel Hernandez

·         Video Producer Kat Lazo

·         Print Reporter Raquel Reichard

·         Videographer and Photographer, DefendPR, Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi

·         Organizer Stephanie Martin-Llanes

·         Creative Director Mateo Zapato

·         Communications Strategist Yanira Castro

Source:Know Thy Self Productions
