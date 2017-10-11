News By Tag
2019 National Postdoctoral Association Annual Conference Location Announced
The 17th Annual Conference will be held at the Rosen Centre Hotel, an award-winning convention property boasting 1,334-rooms and 150,000-sq. ft. in meeting space. The hotel offers a number of amenities, including an Olympic-size tropical outdoor swimming pool, nine restaurants and lounges, and The Spa at Rosen Centre which contains treatment suites, a full-service hair salon, health club and fitness center.
The NPA Annual Conference is the largest national conference and networking event dedicated to the postdoctoral community. Conference attendees - postdoctoral scholars, administrators, faculty, and representatives from disciplinary societies, industry, and corporations - are provided with the opportunity to gather and enhance their professional development and leadership skills. In 2018, the NPA Annual Conference will be held at the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel in Cleveland, OH, April 6-8. To learn more visit http://www.nationalpostdoc.org/
The National Postdoctoral Association (NPA) is a nonprofit, 501(c)3 educational association headquartered in Rockville, MD. Founded wcj in 2003, the NPA seeks to provide a national voice for postdoctoral scholars; to facilitate positive change for postdocs; and thereby to advance the research enterprise in the United States. The NPA serves the postdoctoral community, including more than 6,000 individual members and some 200 institutional members. The NPA provides support to the postdoctoral community through resources, toolkits, professional development and networking opportunities.
