 
News By Tag
* Improve financial health
* Empowering Surgery Centers
* Self-audit Operations
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Westchester
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Regent RCM Launches New Guide Empowering Surgery Center to Self-Audit Operations

Guide outlines tools and benchmarks to monitor and improve financial health
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Improve financial health
Empowering Surgery Centers
Self-audit Operations

Industry:
Health

Location:
Westchester - Illinois - US

Subject:
Products

WESTCHESTER, Ill. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- As ongoing consolidation among healthcare payors squeezes surgery center reimbursements, periodic business office audits can be key to identifying a center's financial stress points, strengths, and opportunities. Regent Revenue Cycle Management (Regent RCM), a leading provider of innovative, cost-effective revenue cycle management services exclusively for ambulatory surgery centers nationwide, recently published a new self-audit guide to help center administrators audit operations to ensure their ASC stays within compliance while producing maximum revenue.

"Conducting a self-audit is the fastest way for centers to get on track and stay on track," says Erin Petrie (https://www.regentrcm.com/team), Director of Revenue Cycle Management at Regent RCM. "A routine audit gives your center the mechanism it needs to ask and answer the questions that lead to stronger financial health."

Revenue cycle management for a surgery center is complex. In the guide, How to Self-Audit and Improve your ASC's Financial Health, Regent RCM experts suggest ASC administrators examine four areas affecting the financial function of an ASC: reimbursement, coding and billing, staffing, and observation (workflow and process).

In addition, to bring clarity to surgery center billing, Regent RCM's Petrie suggests centers monitor wcj ASC-specific benchmarks such as accounts receivable days, net collection rate, statement lag and charge lag, for information to trigger a new audit.

"When you notice negative changes in important benchmarks, a business office audit can be the best course of action," Petrie contends. "A full business office audit examines both quantitatively and qualitatively all components of the revenue cycle process to determine strengths and weaknesses."

Click here (https://www.regentrcm.com/guide-download-conduct-self-aud...) to download the free guide.

About Regent Revenue Cycle Management

Regent RCM, a division of Regent Surgical Health, is a leading provider of cost-effective billing and collection services for ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. Leveraging Regent's deep ASC industry expertise, the Regent RCM team specializes exclusively in developing, executing, and refining billing and collection strategies for the ambulatory surgery center community.

Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
Regent Revenue Cycle Management PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share