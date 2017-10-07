News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Regent RCM Launches New Guide Empowering Surgery Center to Self-Audit Operations
Guide outlines tools and benchmarks to monitor and improve financial health
"Conducting a self-audit is the fastest way for centers to get on track and stay on track," says Erin Petrie (https://www.regentrcm.com/
Revenue cycle management for a surgery center is complex. In the guide, How to Self-Audit and Improve your ASC's Financial Health, Regent RCM experts suggest ASC administrators examine four areas affecting the financial function of an ASC: reimbursement, coding and billing, staffing, and observation (workflow and process).
In addition, to bring clarity to surgery center billing, Regent RCM's Petrie suggests centers monitor wcj ASC-specific benchmarks such as accounts receivable days, net collection rate, statement lag and charge lag, for information to trigger a new audit.
"When you notice negative changes in important benchmarks, a business office audit can be the best course of action," Petrie contends. "A full business office audit examines both quantitatively and qualitatively all components of the revenue cycle process to determine strengths and weaknesses."
Click here (https://www.regentrcm.com/
About Regent Revenue Cycle Management
Regent RCM, a division of Regent Surgical Health, is a leading provider of cost-effective billing and collection services for ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. Leveraging Regent's deep ASC industry expertise, the Regent RCM team specializes exclusively in developing, executing, and refining billing and collection strategies for the ambulatory surgery center community.
Contact
Kebra Shelhamer
***@root3marketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse