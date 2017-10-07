News By Tag
Celebrate the 2nd Children's Book Launch of local author, John G. Piper!
"A Dog By Any Other Name is Not the Same" charmingly introduces you to 13 different dogs, each with their own unique perspective. Each dog lives in a different place, has different interests and tastes, and tells their own story in rhyme and rhythm that children love. As you read, you may find wcj your favorite dog, or fall in love with all of them. Before you know it, these caring canines will find a place in your heart.
About the author: John G. Piper's first book, "Black Cats Get a Bad Rap" has delighted readers internationally, with books in the hands of readers as far away as Perth, Australia. John's passion as an author is to promote understanding, love and joy in his stories, and his latest book is no exception.
For more information, please contact: http://JGPiper.com
