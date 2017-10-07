 
News By Tag
* Children S Book
* Picture Book
* Kid's Author
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Columbus
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987

Celebrate the 2nd Children's Book Launch of local author, John G. Piper!

 
 
A Dog by any Other Name is Not the Same
A Dog by any Other Name is Not the Same
COLUMBUS, Ohio - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- Come celebrate with John G. Piper, and his family and friends, as he launches his second children's picture book! Book Launch celebrations are from 6:30 - 9:30 PM on Friday, October 13, 2017 at Quail Crossing Cellars at 2899 North High St, Columbus, Ohio 43202.

"A Dog By Any Other Name is Not the Same" charmingly introduces you to 13 different dogs, each with their own unique perspective. Each dog lives in a different place, has different interests and tastes, and tells their own story in rhyme and rhythm that children love. As you read, you may find wcj your favorite dog, or fall in love with all of them. Before you know it, these caring canines will find a place in your heart.

Every page is once again lovingly and exquisitely illustrated by the author's mother, internationally-known artist, Linda Apple. Together, mother and son create an experience which allows readers of all ages to understand that differing perspectives and points of view can actually be lovable!

About the author: John G. Piper's first book, "Black Cats Get a Bad Rap" has delighted readers internationally, with books in the hands of readers as far away as Perth, Australia. John's passion as an author is to promote understanding, love and joy in his stories, and his latest book is no exception.

About the illustrator: Linda Apple is a native of Columbus, Ohio. She is known both locally and internationally. In 1976, Linda opened the first art gallery in the Short North Arts District in Columbus. She is known as the pioneer of the Short North Arts District and has been a professional artist for over 40 years.

For more information, please contact: http://JGPiper.com

Contact
J.G. Piper
***@jgpiper.com
End
Source:J.G. Piper
Email:***@jgpiper.com Email Verified
Tags:Children S Book, Picture Book, Kid's Author
Industry:Books
Location:Columbus - Ohio - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share